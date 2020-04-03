Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams released the following statement Friday morning:
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced an executive order that all public schools in Georgia are closed for in-person instruction through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. We know it is difficult to process that our schools will be closed for in-person instruction the rest of this school year. However, this statewide closing is critical for public health and safety.
Below are important updates as a result of this announcement:
Distance Learning:
Distance learning will continue. Mondays through Thursdays will be for academic work and all Fridays will be “Flex” Fridays. We will have more regarding grading in the near future. In addition, there will be no Milestones, End-of-Course, End-of-Grade, or final exams. I ask that everyone stay in contact with your child’s teacher and principal during the last weeks of school.
Meal Service:
Madison County Schools will continue providing meal service at this point after spring break. We will announce next week the exact plan. Meal service will not be provided during spring break. Check social media outlets for upcoming announcements and schedules.
Prom and Graduation Ceremonies:
If at all possible, our goal is to hold prom and graduation ceremonies at a later date. I do not have any specific dates, times or location at this point.
Yearbooks and other items will be distributed at a later date. Announcements will be sent out once the date and time are determined. If you have questions, contact your school’s principal.
To the Class of 2020:
We are thinking of you and know this is a difficult way to end your high school career. We are proud of you and all of your efforts to get to this point in your life!
This is a difficult time in our nation’s history, and I urge each of you to continue to socially distance and help contain the spread of COVID-19. Each of us has the ability to make a positive impact in the interest of public health. As we look forward to spring break next week and a break from academic work, we hop you enjoy the time at home with your families. If you have questions or concerns, please contact your child’s teacher or principal or you can email me at mwilliams@madison.k12.ga.us or call the office at 706-795-2191 ext. 1433.
Tae care and stay well.
Sincerely,
Michael Williams
