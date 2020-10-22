Madison County voters are choosing “Yes” or “No” on a homestead exemption that will give some tax relief to senior citizens.
All county property owners over 70 would receive an exemption of $8,000 off the assessed value of their homestead. That does not equal an $8,000 tax break. It means the taxable value of the senior citizen’s property will be reduced by that much.
County school superintendent Michael Williams noted at the school board meeting Oct. 13 that the exemption, if approved, will reduce school system revenues by roughly $250,000 to $300,000 annually. He said the school system could have to raise its millage rate if the state pulls back its funding for schools and the exemption is in effect. He said there hasn’t been a tax rate increase by the school board since 2006-2007.
CARES ACT MONEY
In a separate matter, the school board heard from assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack, who reported that $897,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for Madison County must be shared with private schools with students from Madison County who are financially eligible for relief. She said there are some students at Athens Christian who qualify and that ACS has requested to participate in the CARES Act program. She anticipated the allotment to ACS to be in the $20,000-to-$40,000.
She also said the school system is getting “request for proposals” for a new school bus shop, which has been in place since 1956. She said free breakfasts have been available for students but that now free lunches will be available through the rest of the year for all students.
Assistant superintendent Jody Goodroe said that the recent online learning days for the school system provided practice for students and teachers in case a shutdown happens due to the pandemic.
“It’s really been a practice run,” he said. “No one is saying it’s optimal, but we have to be prepared.”
He also said that the shutdown in the spring was challenging for students, but he said students are making progress this year.
“We’re excited not to see the gaps we thought we might see (due to the spring shutdown),” he said.
ABM AGREEMENT APPROVED
The board approved a refinancing agreement with ABM, which handles energy-efficiency and custodial services, for the schools through 2032. The refinancing arrangement delays any janitorial or lease payments from the school system to ABM for two years. There will be no heating and air maintenance payments for two years. This will lead to approximately $3 million in relief to the system’s general fund over the next two years. The system will resume its regular yearly payment to ABM with a $1.6 million payment in 2023. The system’s interest rate will be lowered, but the two years of janitorial cost delays add to the total interest paid in the overall deal.
The new, “Phase V” of the ABM agreement includes nearly 800 automatic hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the district and one year of “deep enhanced cleaning, including misting schools, daily touchpoint disinfecting and enhanced nightly disinfecting.” The company is already providing enhanced cleaning for the system during the pandemic. The “Phase V” plan also includes heating and air system replacements at the board of education office, in-school suspension, Colt Academy buildings, Madison County Middle School and the CTAE (Career Technical and Agricultural Education) facilities. Meanwhile, four elementary school gyms — all except Comer — will finally get air conditioning. Comer already has an air-conditioned gym thanks to contributions from the private Gholston Fund. Softball and baseball field scoreboards will also be replaced at the high school.
DONATION RECEIVED
Local real estate agent Kim Shupe, who oversaw the sale of the old school board office where a new Department of Family and Children’s Services facility will be, presented the school system with a donation from the Shupe family for a fine arts facility at the high school. Her son, Christian Shupe, spoke to the board about the importance of fine arts and its affect on his life.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The county school board approved the following personnel actions at its Oct. 13 meeting:
•Colbert: hire Samuel Bolton as a Camp Raiders assistant.
•Comer: hire Kennan Lord to replace T. Wilson as a special ed paraprofessional; and hire Lucy Southers as a long-term substitute for A. Smith.
•Danielsville: added duties of Encore Enrichment for Anja Cleveland, Clint Hillie, Beth Huff, Elvie Lampe, Kely Lasseter, Wendy Myers, April Pruitt, Gail Sellers, Janie Smith, Kim Tucker, Roxie Watson and Michelle Welch.
•Hull-Sanford: additional duties as a Camp Raiders assistant for Lorraine Barnett, Kathy Hardman and Kaylan Marlowe. Lisa Bond was approved as Camp Raiders instructor.
•Ila: Brittany Shields was hired to replace K. Cromer in the after school program. April Crumley was hired to replace L. Johnson as a paraprofessional.
•MCHS: Leave without pay was approved for science teacher Jonathan Phillips. Amy Jordan was approved as a long-term substitute for J. Rodriguez.
•Transportation: Agnes Mathews was hired to replace M. Hensley as a full-time bus driver. Loretta Phillips was approved as a full-time bus driver.
•Resignations: Cedric Alexander, full-time bus driver; Katlyn Cromer, Ila after school; Ray Siperek, full-time bus driver; Whitney Watson, school nutrition.
