Madison County schools have declared teachers as “essential workers.” This policy change means teachers who have been exposed to coronavirus have the option of returning to school following a three-day quarantine if they are symptom free and follow safety guidelines.
However, teachers who are symptom free but are uncomfortable returning to work can remain quarantined for the full 10 school days, which had been required for teachers exposed to the virus — and still is the quarantine length required of any student exposed.
Cafeteria, custodial staff and school nurses are already deemed essential and can return to work if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus, but only if they are symptom free and follow safety rules, such as mask wearing, temperature checks and social distancing.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the policy change is intended to help teachers not use up all of their sick leave if they face multiple quarantines.
Teachers receive 10 days of “COVID leave” to use if they are required to quarantine. However, if they are forced to quarantine a second time, they must use their personal sick leave.
“You begin eating into the employee’s personal sick leave when they’re feeling healthy and fine,” said Williams. “And we’ve had some situations where we have employees say, ‘I feel fine. I tested negative. Can I come back to work before the10 days are up?’ And I have to say, ‘No you can’t. You’re not an essential worker.’”
Williams said teachers will not be pressured to return if they aren’t comfortable being back.
“This gives them the option to say, ‘Hey, I feel uncomfortable. I want to stay home for my quarantine,’’ said the superintendent. “But some have said, ‘Hey, I want to come on back to work. I’ll stay distanced and wear mask and check my temperature.’”
Quarantining is still expected for other, daily non essential activities by teachers.
Williams said the move followed input from principals and teachers.
“There’s the concern of staff exposing others if they were to have it,” he said.
But he noted that the system is not seeing students or teachers quarantined and then testing positive. And he said the system hasn’t seen COVID-19 be an issue so far with cafeteria workers or bus drivers.
“Everyone has done a good job abiding by the guidelines,” he said. “And we appreciate that.”
Meanwhile, Williams said the school system is following Georgia Department of Health guidelines regarding student quarantines.
“Parents have been really good about being understanding when we contact them about their child being quarantined,” said Williams. “I’ve talked to some parents who are frustrated because their child is being sent home for 14 days (10 school days) and they’re perfectly fine and have been fine and are willing to get tested. And I understand their frustration, but that’s the guidelines I have to follow. And that’s what I tell them. To ensure the safety, that’s what we have to do right now.”
As of Sept. 9, Madison County had four students and no staff members positive for COVID-19. There were 250 students and 16 staff members under quarantine for exposure to coronavirus. The report is updated every Wednesday at madison.k12.ga.us.
