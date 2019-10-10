Madison County had 557 HOPE scholarship recipients in 2018. They received $1.69 million in financial support from the state.
Meanwhile, the county had 197 Pre-K students last year. The HOPE fund allocated $819,148 toward Pre-K services in the county in 2018.
County school superintendent Michael Williams provided the numbers to school board members Oct. 8.
“I’m not advocating for the lottery here necessarily; I’m just giving you the numbers,” he said.
Williams said he was contacted by a representative from the state lottery fund and informed that the county has had 6,372 HOPE college scholarship recipients in the past 25 years, along with 2,904 Pre-K beneficiaries in that time.
Madison County currently has 18 retail stores that sell lottery tickets. Statewide, 5.6 million lottery tickets are sold per day by 8,500 retailers, bringing in roughly $3 million daily for education.
