Superintendent Michael Williams told board of education members Tuesday, Nov. 12 that the school system plans to develop ways to help inform parents and the community on the importance of participating in the upcoming 2020 Federal Census. He said the official start date for the Census collection is April 1. He noted that population numbers reflected in the Census will have a direct effect on federal funding for schools making it important that every person who resides in the county is counted.
In other news, he told the board that State Superintendent Richard Woods plans to have a Thanksgiving lunch at Comer Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and he invited board members to attend.
The calendar committee, headed this year by Assistant Superintendent Jody Goodroe, plans to have two versions of the 2020-2021 school calendar for the board to review by February.
He also said the school system is looking into installing air conditioning on at least some of the school bus fleet. He said quotes will be gathered to install the a/c system on busses with the longest routes first.
Williams noted that there were 4,793 students on the county roster last month, up 20 students from the previous month.
PERSONNEL
BOE members approved the following personnel requests Tuesday night.
•Central office – They approved FMLA for school psychologist Laureen Anne Kurtze.
•Colbert – They approved additional duties as tutors for Mary Ellen Baker, Amanda Carter, Lori Dooley, Tracey Evans, Jenny Heath, Jennifer Hubbard, Tara McGaha, Angie Ruff, Allison Whitehead and Megan Whitworth.
•Comer – They approved additional duties in the BEYOND program for Ivie Dean.
•Hull-Sanford – They approved hiring Gregory Magrum to replace tech specialist Jenna Hill.
•Ila – They granted intermittent FMLA to teacher Amy Dobbs, approved the resignation of parapro Laura Scott and approved Denise Tiecken as a long-term sub for teacher Mallory Jordan.
•MCHS – They approved FMLA for teacher Kaye May.
•School nutrition – They hired Stacie Konkle to replace Ila nutrition worker Donna Butler and they hired Amanda Poole to replace Hull nutrition worker Robin Hendrix. They approved FMLA for nutrition worker Megan Sorrow.
•Transport – They changed special ed bus driver Brenda Duncan’s duties from full-time to half-time.
