The Madison County School System is releasing a weekly Wednesday COVID-19 update at madison.k12.ga.us.
The first update shows that as of noon Aug. 19, there is one COVID positive student, zero positive staff members, 44 quarantined students and eight quarantined staff members.
As of three p.m. Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health showed 472 cases since March in the county with seven deaths and 47 hospitalizations. Daily figures are available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
