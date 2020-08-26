Six Madison County students are positive for COVID-19, according to the Aug. 26 update from the county school system.
Madison County schools provide a coronavirus update each Wednesday at madison.k12.ga.us.
There are 220 students quarantined due to possible exposure, along with 11 staff members. No staff members are currently positive for the virus. The school system has 5,068 students and 721 employees.
“Please keep in mind that some of the quarantined students were exposed (close contact) outside of school,” said Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams. “Parents are communicating with the school district when an exposure occurs outside of school and we appreciate everyone's effort. We are also communicating with parents when there is a close contact at school.”
