The Madison County School System has been awarded a $50,000 grant for school safety improvements.
The Georgia Department of Education recently awarded $3.1 million in grants to 66 rural school districts.
At the Board of Education’s Nov. 8 meeting, superintendent Michael Williams and assistant superintendent of business operations Amanda Wommack said plans for the grant include digital floor-mapping to provide information to first responders and cameras for areas such as parking lots, with additional servers considered for the cameras.
The BOE also discussed QBE items as requested by the Georgia Association of Education Leaders (GAEL), Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA), Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) and the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE).
The four organizations request the following items be included in the FY2024 budget within the QBE allotment sheet: student and school safety; student transportation; and school counselors.
RECOGNITIONS
The BOE recognized the Madison County Middle School girls’ cross country team for its achievements.
The team has gone undefeated, winning the region championship for the second year in a row.
The team also had eight students place in the Top 20.
“We almost had 50% of the Top 20 [who] medal — that’s incredible,” superintendent Michael Williams said.
The BOE also recognized Comer Elementary School and Ila Elementary School for being named Title I Schools of Distinction for 2022.
The schools are now in a pool to be considered for National Distinguished School recognition.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The BOE also took the following personnel actions:
Colbert Elementary
•hired Erin Pelletier to replace M. Archer as a teacher.
Comer Elementary
•approved additional duties with ESSER academic support for Heidi Braswell, Kelly Craig, Amy Ediger and Elizabeth Fields.
Danielsville Elementary
•approved additional duties with ENCORE for Kim Barlett, Janna Bates, Ashley Berryman, Haley Bowles, Lindsey Byrd, Sarah Chancey, Susan Childers, Anja Cleveland, Tracey Crawford, Carley Crowe, Destin Croya, Bailey Earl, Brenda Escobeda, Selina Gilbert, Merrie Gillespie, Kim Hunt, Tori Kesler, Kelly Lasseter, Laura Beth Maxey, Brenda Meadows, Carol Montoya, Wendy Myers, April Pruitt, Sarah Beth Stuchell, Janie Smith, Kim Tucker, Michelle Welch and Mary Paige Powell.
•hired Austin Cosper for the afterschool program.
Early Learning Center
•hired Lisa Charles as a long-term substitute teacher for L. Roberts.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Brittany Chatham to replace A. Phillips as a paraprofessional.
•hired Kimberly McElroy to replace C. James as a paraprofessional.
•hired Kathy Wheeler as a three-month full-time interventionist.
Ila Elementary
•approved additional duties with the afterschool club for Sheila Arp, Jessica Caldwell, Tami Daniels, Mollie Gaddis, Heather Hanley, Mallory Jordan, Kaylee Morris, Erin Segars, Melissa Ward and Tara Wood.
Madison County High School
•approved a position change for Celia Easley to replace V. Sanders as a behavior technician.
•hired Paula Callaway as a long-term substitute/vacant paraprofessional position.
School Nutrition
•hired Jennifer Eklund to replace B. Wheless as a school nutrition department manager.
•hired Jennifer O’Neal to replace J. Rhiden as a school nutrition food assistant substitute.
•hired Karen Scoggins to replace J. Carter as a school nutrition food assistant substitute.
Transportation
•hired Felicia Hall to replace M. Payne as a bus monitor.
•hired TaVoyia Marnell to replace D. Vanderford as a full-time bus monitor.
Information
•accepted the resignation of Shelby Castleberry as a paraprofessional.
•accepted the resignation of Michael Carter as a teacher.
•accepted the resignation of Bryanna Cool as a teacher.
•accepted the resignation of Lucille Hogan as a bus driver.
•accepted the resignation of Annette Horne as a paraprofessional.
•accepted the resignation of Christa James as a paraprofessional.
•accepted the resignation of Becky Wheless from the school nutrition department.
