There Madison County School system reported four students and no staff members positive for COVID-19 in its weekly Wednesday coronavirus update. There are 250 students and 16 staff members under quarantine for exposure to coronavirus. The report is available every Wednesday at madison.k12.ga.us.
School system reports four students, zero staff members positive for COVID-19
Latest Madison News
- School system reports four students, zero staff members positive for COVID-19
- Cross country teams fare well on region course
- LETTER: We need to see with 20/20 vision
- Madison Co. students earn degrees from UNG
- Danielsville woman charged with battery
- Winterville man charged with domestic violence
- 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madison County over past week
- Senior Show: Red Raider class has been among school’s best
Most Popular
Articles
- Long-time DNR Captain killed by motorist in Madison County
- RICHARDS: Journal office closing feels like the end of an era
- Resident offers to help find Internet solution for county
- MCHS 2020 opener set for Friday in Mt. Airy
- Hamons faces vehicular homicide, other charges after fatal wreck
- Madison Co. kicks off 2020 season, falls at Hab. Central, 26-7
- Eight students currently positive for COVID-19
- Colbert man charged with manufacturing pot
- 77-year-old man charged with criminal trespass
- Water: the big picture — IDA director, chairman offer overview of county system
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.