The Madison County School System will offer flu shots for students Sept. 26-29.
“This influenza (flu) season, we would like to help protect our student body by providing flu vaccines during school hours,” school officials said. “The Madison County Health Department will be offering flu vaccines in schools. If your child has health insurance, we will bill your insurance provider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.