The sun had gone down, the crickets were loud in the trees and the playground was empty as the county school board stood outside the county’s oldest school.
What to do about Ila Elementary School, an old, but beloved school in western Madison County?
Growth is on the horizon. There’s considerable discussion these days about the rapid development in the Commerce area and the likelihood of its eastward expansion into Madison County. Local officials are paying attention, including the county school board.
Meanwhile, Ila is running out of space to put new students. So do you build a new school? Do you expand? Do you bring in trailers?
Well, constructing a new elementary school, that’s quite a pricey prospect these days.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the price quotes he’s gotten for a new Ila Elementary are about $16 million. There would also be the issue of where it would be constructed.
So expansion of the old structure appears to be a much likelier proposition for the school, though no decision has been made. And Williams said he could envision a project to bring about eight more classrooms to Ila. But there’s still quite a lot of talk ahead regarding the future of Ila Elementary School. And the school board took no votes on the matter Tuesday.
Even if a long-term answer is found, there will be short-term numbers issues that must be addressed.
Ila principal Missy Andrews gave an overview to board members about how the school could work to free up four rooms for classroom space, which would create some scheduling issues, but could be a short-term help with the numbers.
Williams also gave an overview of enrollment numbers as of the third day of school. Ila had 422 students as of Tuesday, including 47 new students since last year. The entire system has seen a 390 student increase since last school year ended, with 47 more students at Ila, Danielsville and Hull-Sanford Elementary Schools, 54 more at Colbert, 28 more at Comer, 91 more at the middle school and 76 more at the high school. Williams said that as of the third day of school, there were 4,571 students at Madison County schools.
Assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack said school administrators are keeping a close watch on kindergarten classroom sizes at Ila and Colbert Elementary School She said kindergarten classes are around 18-to-19 students at Comer, Danielsville and Hull-Sanford, but that the numbers are closer to 22-to-23 students at Ila and Colbert.
Mobile classroom units haven’t been used at Ila in years, but that could become a necessity at Ila once again.
Meanwhile, school administrators are keeping a close watch on enrollment figures.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters, the board heard from industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler and executive director Frank Ginn. Chandler said he wants open communications between the IDA and the schools as the county addresses its comprehensive land use plan. He said the IDA will work with the schools to address infrastructure needs they may have.
Ginn, who serves as State Senator for District 47, reminded board members that state legislators will hold a redistricting session in the fall. The county used to have separate districts for the school board and the county commissioners. That created a lot of confusion and the districts were consolidated so that BOC and BOE districts are identical. He said he will work to make sure that remains the case and that he will also look to keep current board members in their current districts.
Also Tuesday, Wommack reported that July sales tax collections were $258,083, which is the second highest the schools have seen. She commended the transportation department, noting that all buses passed the inspection from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
“Our bus shop team works very hard each and every day to make sure our fleet is working properly and safe for our students,” she said.
Air conditioning is gradually being installed on all 73 school buses, with three currently getting HVAC.
She noted that 35 facilities projects were completed over the summer, that 67 new employees are working for the school system this year and that 3,215 lunches were served on the first day of school this year, compared to 2,477 on the first day last year. Breakfast and lunch is free for all students this year due to federal aid.
Assistant superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe reported that over 100 students have signed up for the new JROTC program at the high school. He said the first “MadicoMade Job Shadowing Day” is set for Sept. 10. He said official Georgia Milestone results from last year will be released Aug. 16. And he said MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) pre-assessments will begin Aug. 16. This form of assessment aims to provide a more specialized overview of each student’s academic outlook.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The school board approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
Colbert
•Jennifer Brannon, moved from part-time to full-time parapro
•After school program duties approved for Amanda Carter, Samantha Chitwood and Tare McGaha
Comer
•Darlene Richardson, approved as a long-term substitute for A. Trump as a parapro
Hull-Sanford
•Angie Eades, approved as a long-term substitute teacher for R. Klimek
Ila Elementary
•Autumn Arnold, approve change of position from a special ed parapro to a behavior tech
•Kayla Garrison Wilkie, approve change of position from behavior tech to special ed parapro
MCHS
•Adrian Ivey, hired to replace C. Cowart as a guidance secretary
•Matt Boggs, approved as a long-term substitute teacher for J. Berryman
Transportation
•Brittany Newsome approved as a full-time bus driver to replace A. Harris
Information
•Barrett Binder resigned from the Comer after school program
•Rachel Brooks resigned from the Danielsville after school program
•Natasha Hall resigned as a paraprofessional at the middle school
•Brooke Howell resigned from the Colbert after school program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.