School has just finished, but plans for next year are in the works. And that includes setting a school budget and tax rate for 2022-23.
Of course, county property owners are interested in learning what the tax rate will be to cover next year’s school budget. That won’t be determined until after the system’s budget is set.
The board of education has kept the tax rate steady for years at 16.99 mills. But property values have gone up considerably over the past year in Madison County due to an increase in demand and lack of supply in the housing market.
This leaves property owners wondering about their 2022 tax bill. Will it go up, and if so, by how much?
That’s not clear yet.
Tax bills are determined by combining the tax rate and the assessed value of an individual property. If a tax rate stays the same, and an owner’s assessed value goes up, that property owner’s bill will also rise.
And that increase in assessed value across the county has been more dramatic than usual this year due to the housing market.
So both county and school leaders have discussed a potential rollback of tax rates this summer to help offset the increased burden on property owners due to value increases.
Even still, tax bills this fall may still go up on property owners even with a rate rollback due to their property’s sudden, step increase in market value. And county schools are not in a position to roll back the entire market hike. Such a dramatic school tax rate cut would mean the county would no longer qualify for roughly $6 million in “equalization funds” from the state, which are allocated to balance poorer counties with richer ones so educational opportunities are as equal as possible no matter the wealth of the county.
School leaders are therefore looking at a variety of fiscal factors to determine how much they can shave off the tax rate in Madison County this year.
BUDGET HEARINGS
The school board held the first of two public hearings Tuesday on next school year’s budget, with a second one planned for Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the professional learning center. The board of education will set the school system budget at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. There is no advertised date on when the school tax rate will be set.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the school board has planned for a 10-percent revenue increase from property taxes for the 2022-23 school year. There are no final figures for the county digest increase (overall property value), but it’s expected to rise by more than 10 percent over last year’s overall county value. So the school board could roll back some or all of the revenue that exceeds its budgeted 10-percent increase. That’s yet to be determined.
Last year, a mill totaled $834,000. But the value of a mill will go up this year, though the final figure isn’t available. The school board has advertised a budget with $15.27 million generated in local property tax revenue. Meanwhile, the overall school expenses anticipated for the upcoming school year are $59.7 million, with the state allocating roughly $40 million.
INFLATION
Budgeting for next school year comes amid an array of economic uncertainties.
Inflation is hitting everyone. And supplies are in question in many areas of the economy.
That’s true for schools, too.
Williams noted that fuel costs doubled over the past year, and he’s concerned about diesel supplies for the buses for next year as uncertainties in the energy sector continue.
Meanwhile, Madison County schools have secured a food vendor contract for 2022-23, but that’s not true for all Georgia systems. Some systems in the northern and central part of the state have had their vendors cancel their contracts for food service. And some school systems in the southern part of the state no longer have anyone to provide milk for students.
While Madison County has food services secured for the upcoming school year, overall food costs will be up for the school system by an estimated 10 percent. Meanwhile, the federal government has ended its free-lunch-for-all program during the pandemic. That means many financially strapped parents will need to apply for lunch assistance for their kids next school year.
The steep increase in property values in Madison County could affect property tax bills, but the value increase also means Madison County isn’t considered “low wealth” in the same way anymore, meaning the state expects the county to draw more revenue from local taxes than it once did, instead of relying as heavily on equalization funding.
“We have been as a county, in the lower 25 percent of the state in property wealth,” said Williams. “Therefore we get equalization. An acre of land the value is not as high as an acre in Clarke County or an acre in Lake Hartwell.”
But that’s changing. Madison County values are rising compared to other areas of the state. So the Georgia Department of Education cut equalization funds for Madison County by $1.1 million for the upcoming school year, from $6.8 million to $5.7 million. That’s worth more than a mill of tax revenue. And if the schools reduced the mill rate below 14 mills, the state DOE would no longer include any equalization funding for the county.
STUDENT POPULATION
Madison County schools actually saw a decrease in population during the pandemic, which has meant state funds for the system aren’t as much as they could be with zero student loss.
“I think due to covid and some uncertainties around that, we lost a few students,” said Williams.
But Williams doesn’t expect that trend to continue.
“As you know with the housing situation — and they take these numbers in October and March — I do expect us to see an increase in student numbers in the fall,” he said.
The school board sees growth coming and more students on the way. And the schools least equipped to deal with that influx are Ila Elementary and Comer Elementary. Two mobile classroom units have been placed at both schools, and the system will install covered walkways this summer to those units. Meanwhile, self-contained special education classes at Ila will be at Danielsville next year.
The school board intends to have a new Ila Elementary constructed in coming years, but that’s a long-range project, and there is no timeline on exactly when that might happen. Architects are also being consulted on a potential four-classroom expansion of Comer Elementary, but there’s no timeline on that either.
There are no major facilities upgrades planned for the summer, outside of finishing touches on the new transportation facility, which replaced the one built in 1956.
SPLOST MONEY
As the school leaders look at facility needs, they assess SPLOST dollars, too. Williams and board members published a letter in last week’s Journal thanking voters for continuing the one-cent sales tax for education.
The school system will continue to pay off its debt for the high school expansion completed in 2014 until 2029. That payment will be $1.7 million annually for the next several years, rising to $1.8 million in 2028-29.
Monthly sales tax income has been about $250,000 on average lately. And if that number holds true over coming years, that will be about $3 million a year in sales tax funds for the system, with $1.7 million of that going annually to the high school construction debt, leaving $1.3 million to be used for other purposes spelled out in the sales tax referendum.
The board used previous sales tax funds to provide every student and teacher with a laptop during the pandemic in the system’s “one-to-one” program. So the county system has roughly 6,000 laptops that must be maintained and upgraded on a rotating basis. Sales tax funds may be used to help continue this program and in investments in cybersecurity for the system. Sales tax funds could also be used to help fund a new ag center or fine arts center, as well as other projects. The board could also use SPLOST money to buy land for a new Ila Elementary School. Williams said a new elementary school would cost an estimated $16-to-$20 million. The board wouldn’t have enough in SPLOST to tackle such a big project, but it could pay off its old high school construction debt early, and issue new bonds to cover the construction of a new elementary school.
“If we had enough funds, we could maybe pay off (the high school) a few years early, get new bonds and have a new debt service for Ila Elementary,” said Williams. “These are all decisions the board will work through over the next few years.”
FEDERAL DOLLARS
Like government agencies across the country, the school system has received federal dollars to help it through the pandemic. Madison County schools have advertised a $12 million reserve for the end of the next school year, which includes federal dollars. The federal money is supposed to be used for certain purposes, such as addressing learning loss during the pandemic.
Williams said the use of federal dollars is complicated by the long-term outlook of any changes made with federal funds.
“We have to be careful and able to sustain anything moving forward, because those federal dollars will be gone in 2023-24,” he said. “So we have to use those funds, but you have to be able to sustain anything you implement with those funds. So you can’t just go hire a bunch of new teachers, because in two years, you’re going to have to let them go or you have to have the funding, the student numbers, to justify having those folks on staff.”
Meanwhile, the school system is trying to maintain the staff it has.
“With inflation people need more money and in turn employers have to decide do you give them a raise or not or do you keep the cost of living up for those folks,” said Williams. “We’re doing some things. We’re increasing substitute pay. We’re increasing in our budget. The governor promised the raise for teachers. And we feel our bus drivers, lunchroom staff and paraprofessionals they’re all very important to our success and what they do. Looking at giving them some cost of living because they need it. But you also have to stay competitive or people will go to another district or go work somewhere else, and you want to keep your good people.”
SECURITY MEETING
Williams said the school system is also assessing security needs over the summer. A school safety crisis meeting was held Monday.
“With the recent shooting, we are concerned about things we need to do to continue to improve safety and security in our schools,” he said. “Some of those safety issues will be looked at our schools.”
