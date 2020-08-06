Parents are asked to review the following checklist for their child each day before sending him/her to school.
Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should not be at school.
1. Have any of the children you are dropping off had close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the last 14 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or has any health department or health care provider been in contact with you and advised you to quarantine?
•Yes > The child should not be at school. The child can return 14 days after the last time he or she had close contact with someone with COVID-19, or as listed below.
•No > The child can be at school if the child is not experiencing symptoms.
2. Do any of the children you are dropping off have any of these symptoms?
Fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue, muscle/body aches.
If a child has any of the above symptoms, they should go home, stay away from other people, and the family member should call the child’s health care provider.
3. Since they were last at school, have any of the children you are dropping off been diagnosed with COVID-19?
•Yes
•No
If a child is diagnosed with COVID-19 based on a test, their symptoms, or does not get a COVID-19 test but has had symptoms, they should not be at school. Please contact your child’s school nurse before sending them back to school.
Returning to school: Please contact your child’s school nurse if your child has met any of the above criteria before sending them back to school.
