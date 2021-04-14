Madison County schools will receive $8.8 million through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and school leaders are looking at how to best utilize that money for the students and citizens of the county.
School superintendent Michael Williams said 20 percent of those funds for learning loss due to coronavirus. Madison County has remained face-to-face for most of the year, while many school systems in the country and some in Georgia have been virtual for 2020-21.
“This is a one-time allotment for us and we’re appreciative of those funds and we’re in the planning process,” he said.
The superintendent said funds could be used for after school and summer learning, as well as technology upgrades.
The county government is receiving roughly $5.7 million in Rescue Plan money and looking at using the funds for broadband access to all county homes. Williams said there’s a possibility the school system could work with the county on that.
“We’re looking into the possibility of contributing or working with the broadband issue with the county — that’s going to be a consideration,” he said.
In other matters, Williams reported that there are currently no students positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday, with 11 students under quarantine. There is one staff member positive with the virus. Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccinations are continuing to be administered to school staff who have requested the shots. Assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack reported Tuesday that 293 school employees have participated in the vaccine program, with some other employees getting the shots elsewhere. Williams praised Wommack’s work in coordinating the vaccination program with the county health department, which he said has run smoothly.
