Madison County students headed back to in-person instruction Tuesday with masks now mandated again in class when social distancing is not possible.
School officials are keeping tabs on the overall county and school COVID-19 numbers.
As of Jan. 13, the school system reported 36 students and 25 employees positive for COVID-19, with 114 students and 47 employees quarantined. The school system updates school covid numbers each Wednesday at madison.k12.ga.us.
As a whole, Madison County passed the 2,000-case mark this past week, with 2,121 total county cases as of Jan. 19 since the pandemic began. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), there have been 22 confirmed deaths in the county, seven deaths with covid suspected as the probable cause and 109 hospitalizations. There have been 386 cases in the county over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there have been 689,767 covid cases in Georgia since the pandemic began, with 11,265 deaths and 47,006 hospitalizations. Nationwide, the U.S. passed 400,000 covid deaths this week.
State DPH figures are available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
