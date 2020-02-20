Madison County schools will open two hours late Friday, Feb. 21 due to potentially hazardous road conditions in the morning.
Latest Madison News
- Schools to open two hours late Friday, Feb. 21
- School system discusses increased water/sewer bills in Danielsville
- Maysville man arrested on family violence charges
- Former Madison Co. deputy indicted for murder in Clarke Co.
- EPD cites company for handling of railroad ties
- Foundation for Agriculture offers $65,000 in scholarships
- SMITH: Altruism
- ‘Law Day’ essay contest offered for local high schoolers
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested after pulling knife on bus driver, store clerk
- Maysville man arrested on family violence charges
- Watkinsville woman charged with shoplifting at Ingles
- Former Madison Co. deputy indicted for murder in Clarke Co.
- Danielsville man given 20-year probation sentence for family violence
- D’ville postpones vote on rezoning for DFACS building
- Two earn degrees from Valdosta State
- Madison Co. tops in Ga. in ‘farm gate value’
- MCHS alumni, teacher spotlight: Abby Atkinson and Michelle Garrison
- Deputy charged with possession of methamphetamine
Images
Commented
- LETTER: Setting the record straight on the biomass plants in Madison and Franklin counties (3)
- OPINION: ‘Mr. Trout’ and jury nullification in America (2)
- EPD responds to ash dumping at Hwy. 172 property (1)
- POWELL: An update from week 2 of the legislative session (1)
- MITCHAM: The betrayal of a long-held U.S. principle will cost us (1)
- Commissioners hear from large crowd, agree to fight against burning of railroad ties (1)
- LETTER: An open letter to John Scarborough (1)
- POWELL: Budget cuts and other issues (1)
- SMITH: Altruism (1)
- Elections office to offer demonstrations on new machines (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.