Madison County’s Conolus Scott has been elected as the 10th Congressional District Chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG).
The district is composed of 16 counties, including Madison County.
Scott, whose term is four years, formerly served as chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party.
“The chair is the go between for the county committees and the leadership of the state party,” said Scott. “I’m also on the executive committee. We coordinate anything that comes down from the DPG to the county parties. We try to help them build their county parties to get more people involved. We assist in getting people to run for the different offices, particularly Congress.”
There are 14 Congressional districts in Georgia.
