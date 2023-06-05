The Georgia Public Service Commission is currently considering a proposal to allow the burning of scrap tires and natural gas for electricity.

The PSC previously passed a motion to allow the proposal, but it may look to reconsider that motion at its June 8 administrative session. If the commission votes to reconsider the motion, hearings will be held from all parties before a final decision is made.

