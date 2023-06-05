The Georgia Public Service Commission is currently considering a proposal to allow the burning of scrap tires and natural gas for electricity.
The PSC previously passed a motion to allow the proposal, but it may look to reconsider that motion at its June 8 administrative session. If the commission votes to reconsider the motion, hearings will be held from all parties before a final decision is made.
The proposal at its current state would expand the list of fuels biomass plants are allowed to burn, adding the sources to the biomass integrated resource plan.
Pros for burning tires include being deemed acceptable by the Environmental Protection Agency and reduced costs compared to other fuels.
But opponents note several adverse effects from the burning of tire-derived fuel, or TDF, which include increased health risks and odors. Production of toxins is also likely.
According to Jennifer Whitfield, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center who spoke at the commission’s June 1 hearing, TDF is a carbon-dense fuel and is “highly toxic.”
There is also concern locally as Colbert is home to one of Georgia Renewable Power’s plants.
In recent years, legalization for burning railroad ties and other creosote-treated wood was overturned and resident Leigh Ann Jones said she hopes the same type of common-sense decisions and public health-driven decisions occur on this issue.
“[Tires and natural gas] are no way suited to be implemented as fuels for biomass energy practices,” she said at the commission’s hearing.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners’ May 22 meeting, Drago Tesanovich also spoke about the issue.
He urged commissioners to pass a resolution opposing the use of TDF. He also asked commissioners to consider a local ordinance banning the proposed fuel source, so if the PSC does pass it the county could stop its use at GRP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.