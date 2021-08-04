Water will soon be drained out of Seagraves Lake in western Madison County.
The lake’s dam is deemed unsafe and in violation of state regulations. There’s a home near the dam that is considered to have potentially life-threatening impact if the dam fails. So the county industrial authority has long sought a way to remedy the issue in a cost-effective way. But the group has come to the conclusion that the best answer is to let the water level drop substantially.
“We talked about trying to move that item off our table; we’ve been discussing it for years now,” said IDA chairman Josh Chandler. “We continue to spend resources trying to resolve this issue. I put the challenge out there that I’d like to see us resolve this by year end.”
The industrial authority does not own the lake. It owns the dam, which was deeded by surrounding property owners to the IDA years ago, before any of the current members were at the table. The IDA has asked the private property owners if they’re willing to take back ownership of the dam to make needed repairs to legally keep the water at its regular level, but they declined.
Former IDA members had accepted ownership of the dam with plans to use the lake as a county water source. But there’s not enough water flow into the lake to make that a viable option. So the IDA has been left with a liability, not an asset.
“There’s not enough water there for any kind of investment to do drinking water, and that’s what the original idea was that somebody sold to the IDA way back when,” said industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn. “We’ve looked every which way of Sunday on what we can do.”
Ginn, who serves as State Senator for District 47, noted that he has looked at legislative solutions regarding the classification of dams, but that isn’t a definite solution.
“We can’t go on what it (legislation) might do or what it might not do; we have to go with what we’re dealing with now,” he said.
Ginn said the IDA has done its due diligence, looking at “every tool in the toolbag.”
“You have two issues with the lake, the height of the dam, which is about 35 feet and anything over 25 feet is a high hazard dam,” he said. “Or, anything that holds a 100 acre feet of water. We’re above the 25 feet and we’re way above the 100 acre feet of water.”
Ginn said the height of the dam could be lowered, but there’s still a problem with the quantity of water.
“So let’s go slowly and drain the lake, let more water out than is coming in, slowly let that lake level down so we can visually see the contours of the lake,” he said. “…It’s as simple as opening the valve. We’re not going to open it wide open. We’re going to make sure there’s more water coming out than coming in.”
Ginn said it could take a month or two to drain.
Chandler said that ultimately the IDA can’t spend taxpayer money to maintain a private lake.
“We’re going to be the bad guys for having to do it, but this is the same conclusion they (private property owners) would have come to themselves unless they were willing to spend the money,” he said.
COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
In a separate matter, Chandler brought up the recent meeting between various county leaders on the upcoming update to the county’s comprehensive plan.
“Certainly one of the big topics that we need to be thinking about is making sure that county’s plan for growth and our ability to provide infrastructure for it are aligned,” said Chandler. “We expect a lot of discussion in the coming year as that plan is developed. We just need to make sure the infrastructure plan is aligned with where they see the growth coming.”
County commission Todd Higdon noted that the board of commissioners discussed looking at potentially having a private company oversee the development of a new comprehensive plan rather than the Regional Development Commission (RDC), which has typically provided assistance to the county. That BOC discussion happened the night before the meeting with the RDC and other community leaders in the county. He noted that the RDC seemed to believe it was handling the process, while the board members were considering a bidding process.
“Two different pages all together,” he said. “That’s why the meeting didn’t go as planned. From the BOC standpoint, we’re 100 percent committed to getting the plan correct, but we won’t repeat what we’ve done before. I think the regional commission can do a good job. But they’re only going to be as good as the input we give them, and I think maybe that’s where the wheel has fell off in the past.”
Higdon said there will be a team of 12-to-15 people working on the comprehensive plan with every department and branch of government represented in the county.
“I know this plan’s going to be a lot better because of the input,” he said.
Ginn said he has seen local governments put a lot of money into developing a comprehensive plan because it’s required by the Department of Community Affairs.
“For me, when I got into the legislature, the first thing I wanted to address was what was happening with these comprehensive plans,” he said. “It’s great if a community develops a plan and uses a plan, but unfortunately, they had gotten to where all those plans were a checkbox so you could keep your qualified local government status and local governments were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop those plans. And the plan would sit on the shelf and 10 years later, they’d get it off the shelf and go check the box again.”
Ginn said that if local governments are simply checking a required box and not really using the plan, then the costs needed to be lowered for the plans.
“We want to save the taxpayers’ money,” he said. “So the first bill I introduced when I got into the legislature was to deal with those comprehensive plans.”
Ginn said the involvement of people is what is needed. He said he’s excited that the board is seeking involvement. But he said the RDCs across the state are “subsidized a great deal to help local governments doing a plan.”
“For me, there’s a huge advantage for you to use the regional commission,” he said. “You can do it through a private company. You can do it yourself if you want to. But the regional commission has the resources, the staff and the training. But the thing I didn’t want to see happen and continue to happen was local governments spending so much to develop a plan that never got used.”
NEW WATER RATE SCHEDULE ADOPTED
The industrial authority adopted a new water rate fee schedule, effective Aug. 1.
“It cleans up our fee schedule, reduces it to one page,” said Ginn. “Before we had a four-page document we were charging a lot of different things, really hard to read and not concise.”
Water service is provided to metered customers with up to 3,000 gallons of water included in the base bill. All additional water is billed at $6.50 per thousand gallons.
Minimum bills are based on meter size. For instance those with a ¾” meter pay a monthly base fee of $24, those with 1” pay $40, those with 1 ½” pay $50, those with 2” pay $60. Connection fees for those meter sizes are: $1,550, $1,850, $2,300 and $3,900. Meter connections of larger sizes require a price quote. A 12” inch meter has a monthly base fee of $1,000.
Hydrant sales are allowed with a maximum of a 1” meter at a rate of $13 per thousand gallons.
“We take water theft seriously as it endangers the public,” the rate sheet states. “Violators will be prosecuted.”
Other fees include: the billing account establishment fee of $50, the disconnect/reconnect fee for non-payment, $75; the meter tampering fee, $100; and the returned check fee, $40.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters, the industrial authority will soon purchase a water filtration system at Madico Park for its second well, which has too much manganese.
Country Living Mobile Home Park has started using a community well and gone off of the county’s water service.
Ginn said a check valve is being added on the connection to the Commerce water system, which will bring better water pressure for residential water users on the county system in the Neese-Commerce Road area down to the new Neese-Sanford Fire Department.
“The idea is to boost the pressure up that way,” he said. “Those people on the high ridge of the Neese-Commerce Road will have better pressure than they’ve had in years past.”
The Environmental Protection Division is asking industrial authorities to have a water conservation plan, and Ginn passed out paperwork on a potential plan for the IDA.
The county industrial authority is scheduled to move into its new office (where the county elections office had been for the past four years off Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville) at the first of October. IDA meetings will be held in the building.
