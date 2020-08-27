Madison County varsity home football games will have limited seating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school will sell tickets for 33 percent of the stadium capacity. Tickets will be limited to passes and online ticket sales, which will be available through GoFan. A link will be placed on the school website: madison.k12.ga.us
“As you are all well aware, things are different this year,” said Madison County High School Athletic Director Mike Haynes. “In order to protect the safety of our students and our community, we will be limiting the number of people who can attend Friday night football games. We will be limiting the stadium capacity to 33 percent. We will still honor staff, Booster Club and GHSA (Georgia High School Association) passes…We appreciate the support of our community for our student athletes. In order to respect the hard work of these young people we ask that spectators socially distance and face coverings are strongly recommended.”
Madison County’s varsity home football games will be: Sept. 11 vs. Holy Innocents’, Sept. 18 vs. Apalachee, Oct. 9 vs. North Oconee (Homecoming), Nov. 13 vs. East Hall (Senior Night) and Nov. 20 vs. Jefferson.
The Red Raiders open the season Sept. 4 at Habersham Central. Habersham athletic director Geep Cunningham said Thursday that the school is not limiting seating at games. He said there will be signs saying that spectators enter at their own risk, that social distancing is encouraged and mask wearing is strongly encouraged. Tickets will be sold at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.