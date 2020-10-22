Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to county Rotarians Oct. 16 about state voting policies during a pandemic in a Presidential election year.
“How do you vote in a pandemic?” he asked.
Raffensperger, who oversees that effort, said his office sent out ballot applications to all 6.9 million registered voters in Georgia in the spring, adding that 1.6 million said they wanted to vote absentee and then 1.1 million people actually voted.
“Five hundred thousand of those just sat there,” he said.
So he said his office set up an online election absentee ballot portal, where citizens were asked three questions: name, birthday and driver’s license number, which he said was a key element in establishing a person’s true identity.
“It gives us the confidence to know who we’re really sending those ballots to,” he said. “Now we have about 1.7 million this cycle that have asked for an absentee ballot.”
Raffensperger said the state, as of Friday, had received about 500,000 absentee ballots.
The Secretary of State said 110 out of 159 Georgia counties started early voting Oct. 12. This included Madison County. He said 128,000 people voted on the first day of early voting, the most ever in the state.
As of Tuesday, the state had received over one million ballots. Raffensperger urged people advantage of early voting.
“Every voter that votes early is just one less voter we have to worry about on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” he said, adding “where do you think the lines will be the shortest (early voting or Nov. 3)?”
Raffensperger addressed the issue of wearing masks while voting during the pandemic.
“You have some counties where people love to wear masks and you have other counties where it’s not a good thing if you wear a mask; they kind of look at you sideways,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t want to wear a mask. I get that. But many poll workers are older. I would encourage you to wear a mask even if you don’t believe in it and you’re invincible. Because there’s a person on the other side of the plexiglass that would really appreciate that. If you could do that, we would be grateful of that support.”
Raffensperger said about 35,000 poll workers have been recruited to help with elections in the state. And he said businesses have helped with providing plexiglass and hand sanitizer.
The Secretary of State said the verifiable paper ballot gives voters a chance to review their choices before it’s entered into the system. He said this year will be the first time Georgia will do a statewide audit of elections.
“When the evening news says this is a 51-49 race or a 70-30 race, when can audit that race,” he said. “Now when it’s a 70-30 race, you’re only going to pull this many ballots, but when it’s a 51-49, we’ll pull this many (more) ballots. And we do it by random sampling that’s statistically significant. It’s all scientifically based. And we can verify those results.”
Raffensperger was asked if ballots are being destroyed and thrown in dumpsters in the state.
“From what we’ve seen in Georgia, we believe the ballots are getting to us,” he said.
He also said one challenge of overseeing elections in Georgia is that “we live in a very mobile society” and so people frequently move. He said there are 7.6 million voters on the registration data base and that approximately 800,000 people move each year in the state. So, he said having voters apply for absentee ballots rather than simply mailing them to everyone is a way to ensure ballots are going to the right address.
Raffensperger said he understands that times are contentious.
“Half the people will be happy,” he said. “Half the people will be sad. But 100 percent of the people can have confidence in the election results. And then we have to accept them and we can move on.”
