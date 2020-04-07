The Madison County Senior Center is continuing to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the community through the Meals on Wheels program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, April 13, the center will move to weekly deliveries, Senior Center Director Kelsey Tyner.
“We are continuing to bring on new clients as they are referred to us so anyone in need of meals can contact the Senior Center directly at 706-795-2542 or The Area Agency on Aging at 706-583-2546.
On Wednesday, April 8, officials held a drive-through service at the center where they handed out a week’s supply of shelf stable meals in addition to small care packages to Senior Center members. Home delivery was provided to members who were unable to drive themselves to the center.
Despite being closed down, the center also managed to hold a “virtual greenhouse plant sale” which earned over $2,000. Tyner said thanks for the success of the sale go entirely to the Ladies Homestead Group of Madison County and volunteer plant specialist Mark Bretinfield.
“The center is currently still closed to the public,” Tyner said. “We hope to resume some sense of normalcy next month but an official reopen date is still to be determined.”
Tyner encourages everyone to check out the center’s Facebook page for more closure details as well as for daily fun activities, pictures, games, riddles, etc. at www.facebook.com/Madisoncountyseniors.
“Someone will be available at the center, by phone only, every Monday during the month of April from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Tyner said. “Calls and emails are being checked and returned two to three times weekly.”
