The Madison County Senior Center is closed for the time being but Center officials are continuing to make sure the Meals on Wheels program continues to provide seniors with nutrious frozen meals.
“We delivered two weeks’ worth of frozen meals to our seniors on Monday, March 16,” Senior Center Director Kelsey Tyner said Friday.
On March 30, the Center will distribute two more weeks’ worth of frozen meals, she said.
“We don’t want to do more than that at a time because we don’t know how much storage and refrigeration space our recipients have,” Tyner said.
The Center has also applied for a Jackson EMC grant in order to be able to provide Center members and Meals on Wheels recipients with staples such as toilet paper and paper towels, along with a variety of shelf-stable foods other staples such as milk and bread, in addition to the frozen meals.
“These additional items will be provided to Meals on Wheels folks in our March 30 delivery,” Tyner said.
In addition, the Center is looking to establish a drive-through pick up at the Senior Center for their clients some time during the first week of April, with dates and times to be announced later.
The drive through will supply the Center’s seniors who are able to drive (or have transportation) with shelf stable foods, milk, bread and other staples, along with paper towels and toilet paper.
“The grant won’t be funded until Jackson EMC’s board meeting on April 21, but we want to go ahead and get this started sooner than that,” she said.
The senior center’s Facebook page is up and running too, Tyner noted, and activity director Jennifer Lastinger is posting items to it regularly, including activity suggestions and “virtual field trips.” She said there has been a good response from the page and encouraged everyone to go to www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.