A tornado reportedly touched down in Madison County Tuesday morning, leading to numerous downed trees and blocked roads, but no reports of injuries.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon reported at 9 a.m. that Rogers Mill Road, Chandler Farm Road, Old Ila Road and Coley Davis Road had damage, and public safety personnel have worked to clear roads of debris and assess damage. There was severe property damage at a home on Old Ila Road.
County 911 director Brenan Baird said a deputy saw a tornado and that “we have pretty extensive damage in the areas around Ila to Rogers Mill to Adams Clarke Road — mostly Hwy. 106 south and Hwy. 98 West.”
Updates will be provided as more information is available.
