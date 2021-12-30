When can the Hwy. 29 shopping complex in Hull just north of the Glenn Carrie Road intersection be connected to the county sewer system like other businesses in the vicinity?
That’s what Michelle Mason, of Stonegate Mortgage, owner of the shopping center, asked county industrial authority members last week. She said the businesses there have been waiting for a long time for an answer, and they don’t feel they’re being treated fairly, since other nearby businesses are using the service.
“This has just been going on for two-and-and-a-half years, and I’ve been very patient,” said Mason. “I’ve been very open to suggestions, and we just don’t feel like we’re getting movement.”
IDA executive director Frank Ginn said the sewage plant was constructed years ago on top of a hill.
“Therefore, all of the sewage that flows to that plant has to be pumped to it,” he said.
The IDA has five customers in the vicinity that pump sewage into a joint force main.
“The thing I’m trying to make sure is the only separation between somebody else’s sewage coming back to you is usually a check valve,” said Ginn. “I’m interested in making sure we don’t have a major sewage spill, because the check valve has failed.”
Ginn said he doesn’t want the IDA to take on the liability of a potential major sewage spill due to a failed check valve.
“If you have an engineer you’re working with and I can work with that engineer, we want to make sure there’s a provision in your system so that if your check valve fails, what happens to the sewage that’s going to come back to you,” said Ginn to Mason. “It could be a quantity you might be able to manage in an on-site tank.”
Mason said she talked with several engineers.
“They see no reason why I should not be able to connect, even though you’re on a force main,” she said. “We can agree to have a backflow system checked monthly.”
Ginn agreed to meet with an engineer of Mason’s choice to discuss connecting the shopping complex to the county system.
Commissioners Dennis Adams and Derek Doster attended the meeting and said they’d appreciate quick movement on resolving the issue.
“We’d like to see a reduction in complaints; for y’all they’re customers, for us they’re voters,” said Adams, a master plumber. “I understand this has been basically going on for about a year. There ain’t anything about a force main or pump system that can’t be resolved in less time than that…There ain’t nothing about plumbing that’s got to be reinvented, ain’t but three or four things you got to know. This needs to be resolved.”
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters, the industrial authority agreed to budget $45,000 to replace a truck with over 300,000 miles.
Ginn told the authority that the EPD recently evaluated its systems and gave a thumbs up on how they’re being operated.
Ginn praised the efforts of Chamber of Commerce director Anna Strickland, and he asked commissioners if they want to keep the funding her position in the same way. He noted that the initial agreement between the commissioners, school board and IDA was set for two years, and that expires in 2022.
“I’m not sure if you want to make any changes on that or not, but we carried that commitment and I don’t know if you want to continue along with that same level of funding or if there are any things you want to see changed,” he said. “Anna’s done a great job of getting the stimulus of Madicomade and everything in the Madison County business side of stuff, she’s hitting on all cylinders.”
There was no further discussion of the matter.
IDA chairman Josh Chandler then asked the two commissioners if they are pleased with their auditor, Treadwell and Tamplin from Morgan County, the firm that serves both the IDA and BOC.
Doster said the county still doesn’t have last year’s audit. Ginn said the IDA isn’t getting what it needs, and it’s complicating planning, not having up-to-date audits.
“We’re frustrated as all get out from my point of view,” said Ginn.
The commissioners and the IDA will likely discuss changing auditing firms at their joint Jan. 6 meeting at the county library.
In a separate matter, Ginn said the authority needs to come up with a policy on handling short water line extensions, such as a 600-foot extension to serve four-to-five customers.
“How can we better serve those little extensions in our system?” he asked. “Right now, we haven’t set any policy in place to do that, and it’s things that can improve our system as well as add to our customer base…We need a work session discussion on that at some point in the future.”
Developers who cover the cost of running a water line to the county system pay for individual tap fees for residences to the county system, but there is no overarching fee for the tie-on to the county system, if the developer has covered the expense of installing the necessary lines and taps to residences.
Adams said the IDA needs to consider implementing such a fee. He said other counties “have substantial connection fees for simply providing the water.”
“Even though the developer bears the costs of improvements to the system, they still pay an initial connection fee to simply tie on to the water,” said Adams. “I would encourage you to look into what other counties are doing related to that, because the connection fee could potentially be equal to what you need to run 600 feet of water line down Hwy. 98.”
Ginn said he’s favored a policy to help the system expand.
“We want to try to work towards growing the system,” he said. “The developer comes in and pays all of the line costs, the hydrants and the things there…”
“That’s to sell lots,” said Adams.
Doster said research on the fees would be appreciated.
“It’s worth a look,” he said.
In another matter, audience member Larry Cox asked whether the school board would be approached about helping the IDA handle any of its water line debt payments. The commissioners have tentatively agreed to cover some debts from the IDA for water line extensions. The county schools and government have benefited with increased tax revenues from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). The IDA is making debt payments on $4.7 million for the project that resulted in about $2 million revenues annually. Ginn told Cox that schools aren’t legally able to make such payments that aren’t school-related. Ginn said that any “payment in lieu of taxes” (PILOT) arrangement would need to be set up on the front end of any project.
The industrial authority approved its 2022 budget last week with $858,500 in anticipated expenses, up from $681,104 budgeted for 2021, with water operating costs accounting for most of the increase. The actual water operating division expenses were $445,053 in 2021 and are projected at $750,000 in 2022. The IDA anticipates $900,051 in revenues in 2022, with an ending fund balance of $41,551.
