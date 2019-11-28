Madison County commissioners named Steven Singleton to the board of assessors Monday evening. He will replace Lynn Hix, who is stepping down from the board at the end of the year.
Commissioner Lee Allen thanked Singleton for his willingness to serve on the assessor board. He said he spoke with three people who said they weren’t interested in the position. Commissioner Brian Kirk said he spoke with two people who were recommended to him, but who also weren’t interested.
“Somebody who wants to be there is a good sign,” said Kirk.
Singleton runs the Madison County meat processing plant started by his late father, Greg.
QUALIFYING FEES
County commissioners approved qualifying fees for the 2020 county elections. They are as follows: sheriff: $1,943.28; BOC chairman: $1,943.28; clerk of superior court: $1,591.05; tax commissioner: $1,591.05; probate court judge: $1,591.05; coroner: $351.81; BOC commissioners, $216; board of education: $94.62.
Qualifying dates are March 2, 9 a.m. through March 6 at noon. All qualifying will be done at the elections office.
PAY CHANGES
The board approved the following pay grade changes in the road and recreation departments. In the road department, a heavy equipment operator I moving to a heavy equipment operator II gets a $.75 cent per hour increase; a heavy equipment operator II to heavy equipment operator III receives a $.75 an hour increase; a mechanic I to mechanic II receives a $1.50 an hour increase; a mechanic II to mechanic III gets a $1.50 an hour increase; an employee who gets a CDL class B driver certification gets $.75 more an hour; a CDL Class A driver gets $1.25 more an hour; an on-call employee gets $.20 more an hour and an employee with an EPD blue card gets $.25 more an hour.
In the recreation department, a part-time seasonal position moving to a part-time recreation leader gets a $.25 an hour increase, while a recreation leader moving to a recreation supervisor gets a $.50 an hour increase.
LIBRARY REPORT
The commissioners heard from library branch manager Jennifer Ivey, who presented the library’s quarterly report for July through September. She said there were 66 adult programs during those three months, with 986 in attendance. Meanwhile, there were 92 youth programs with 2,957 in attendance. Ivey also informed the board that the library has two sewing machines that are available for use by the public at no cost. Ivey said she is thankful for library patrons, for the support library receives from county commissioners and for assistance the library gets from the Friends of the Library, which helps cover the cost of materials as the library faces state budget cuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.