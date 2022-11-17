Think of plastics. Think of metals. Now, imagine a substance in between the two — something light like plastic, but tough like metal.
Such a material could be used in car parts, in aerospace technology, in sports and recreation equipment — the possibilities are many.
Well, Madison County is home to SMI Composites, a company that is realizing those possibilities as it rapidly expands to meet growing demand for high-end, carbon-fiber parts in a wide variety of products.
The company has been tucked away in Madison County’s Madico Park since 2014, but SMI is known as a major player in the composite manufacturing industry.
And that’s becoming increasingly true as the company experiences rapid growth both in facilities and employees, while also branching out into the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).
Rob Cushard, general manager of SMI, smiles when he talks about his co-workers and the fellow management at the Comer facility, noting that the early days at Madico were racecar guys basically put in a building in a field to start manufacturing. Cushard, a Michigan native, has worked in manufacturing for years and finds the working relationship at SMI a breath of fresh air.
“As a shop rat, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I finally got a dream team,’” said Cushard, who joined the company in January.
Two long-timers, Dustin Fowler, operations manager, and Thomas Yoder, production manager, remember the early days in SMI’s original 10,000-square-foot building at Madico Park. They remember the mud parking lot, where auto executives got their expensive shoes muddied during a visit.
“You had to deal with that before you could convince them to give you work,” said Fowler.
Yoder laughed.
“We used to throw rocks here,” he said.
But now the SMI property is covered with facilities, and business is booming with a bustle of activity on a tour through the buildings on any given day.
“All the parts are highly aesthetic,” said Cushard of what’s being produced in Comer. “They’re the premium packages on the highest-profit vehicles for General Motors, with the Cadillac CT4s, CT5 and the Corvette z06 and wide-body vehicles. So every day that I see a Corvette article on Fox News or CNN, it’s showing those parts.”
It’s not just auto parts. It’s carbon-fiber shoe inserts, autonomous drone parts, MRI tables, parts for aerospace companies, even parts for U.S. missiles. Most anything that needs a high strength-to-low-weight ratio is a potential part waiting to happen at SMI.
And the company is filling the orders as fast as it can, while also looking for new parts to produce.
That means expansion is needed, and the company will soon be online with a new 35,000-square-foot building that will increase the total facilities to 107,000 square feet, a tenfold increase in space over the past eight years. There have been complications with the county in getting water to that expansion, but a contract for services was recently signed, and the company can now move forward and occupy that building in coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the white board in the management office, which includes a diagram of personnel, is rapidly growing.
“When I showed up at the beginning of January, that really looked like nine people,” said Cushard, pointing to the whiteboard. “I believe that’s about 57 people right now that are in key positions in order to run the business. At the beginning of January we were at 92 people. We’re at 197.5 now.”
And SMI plans to keep adding workers.
“At the end of this year we should be 200 to 225 and towards December of next year we should be between 350 and 400 people,” said Cushard.
SOME MUSCLE IN THE MARKET
SMI is not a standalone business. It’s tied to Mayco International, a global Tier 1 automotive supplier headquartered in Michigan, which is composed of about 50 companies with sales across the globe. Mayco International’s non-automotive arm is active in building construction, wind energy and electronics.
“We operate as individual business units as LLCs, but we have the buying power of an almost $4 billion company,” said Cushard. “So it benefits the long arm of the supply chain, we have all those resources that you normally wouldn’t have as just a small, individual company: more in-depth engineering resources, import/export, a global kind of reach. We really have that even as the small company that we are, it’s really kind of cool.”
THE ORIGIN
Shane Morse, Executive Vice President Shane Morse of Venture Sales and Engineering, oversees SMI, along with other companies from his home base in Michigan. He said a group of Mayco companies in Michigan partnered with General Motors about a dozen years ago to supply Tier 1 carbon fiber products.
“We found a source in the Carolinas and we were buying carbon-fiber products from that source and then we were doing a lot of finishing and final assembly at one of our sister companies up here in Detroit,” said Morse. “And it got to the point where the quality level wasn’t to the acceptance criteria that we wanted. So in 2013, I went looking for a facility that we could start molding our own carbon-fiber parts and I found a facility in Georgia 10,000 square feet on 2.5 acres.”
Morse put together a plan for a composite manufacturing business in Madison County.
“I put together a business plan and came back and outlined it for the owner and some leadership folks and we decided to buy the building and the land and started in January 2014, registered as SMI Composites,” said Morse.
It’s been a tale of growth ever since.
Yoder said he’s excited about the growth so far and the opportunities on the horizon for SMI, which originally stood for Smucker Manufacturing Inc.
“Being here from the early stages of not being sure where to go to now being unsure of how far we’ll go,” he said. “It’s been pretty amazing.”
Fowler agreed.
“If you had told us back in 2014, that we’d be where we are right now, it would be hard to believe,” he said.
THE STRENGTH-TO-WEIGHT RATIO
Composite manufacturing is a highly technical process. And a talk with an executive can leave a layperson, a reporter, for instance, a bit dizzy with details.
“What we’re doing is making exposed-weave carbon fiber underneath a clear coat,” said Cushard. “So this material and weave pattern comes from a pre-impregnated carbon-fiber weave. So that you’ve got the fabric weave and then it’s impregnated with resin package on either side.”
Basically, SMI can be extremely precise in the strength-to-weight ratio it puts into each part, by a process of layering, which allows strength variation for many types of products. A seat back for the Cadillac CT5 sits on a table in the management office on the day of the interview. It’s easily handled, not heavy at all. But it feels incredibly sturdy considering how easy it is to lift. This part is designed to hold an airbag, and so it needs to be tough, but not to the point of becoming a hazard in itself.
“Sometimes the strength is a good thing and sometimes it’s overkill,” said Cushard. “So we have to engineer it specifically so that it does what we want. But the nice thing about composite as an engineered material is you have the luxury of being able to do that. In the layout process of how they layer the pieces together, we have so much more control of that geometry than the uniformity of steel or the uniformity of a normal plastic.”
Cushard references a common sight in nature to refer to what’s happening at SMI.
“The strength-to-weight ratio for this is kind of like the spiders that spin silk and the strength-to-weight ratio of that silk strand; it’s very similar in that the strength-to weight-ratio — just way up there,” he said.
THE PROCESS
The SMI production process includes intricate lamination, cooking, surface prep work and inspection, painting and packaging. There’s not a lot of heavy transport machinery in the plant, because the manufactured parts are light.
Cushard said there’s artistry in a lot of what is happening at the plant, because aesthetic appeal is so necessary in many parts, such as on luxury vehicles.
“The lamination is an art all in to itself,” said Cushard.
He noted a rear bumper that the plant is currently processing has 90 individual pieces.
“They’re like a mosaic artwork with cut glass where somebody would just take and put that piece of art together based upon different chunks of glass and develop a picture of something,” he said.
The painting process is high-end, too. Cushard notes that some of the paints are in the four figures a gallon.
“This ain’t no $99 Earl Sheib,” he said. “Even a repaint is about $300 for materials and time just to repaint that part. They’re very high-end, excellent stuff.”
THE EMPLOYMENT
SMI draws from a variety of backgrounds to fill positions at its manufacturing plant. Most employees come in working on a rudimentary part of the process, then have an opportunity to advance as they learn more.
“There’s a combination of kids from the high school working part time and full time in their junior and senior year,” said Cushard. “We have probably about 30 percent of our staff that is in an active recovery program through the community. So they’re getting back in the workforce and a healthy lifestyle, and we’re helping them along. We’ve got another large percent (20-30 percent) that are from the Jubilee refugee relocation community.”
Fowler said SMI allows people to advance rapidly if they show they can do the work.
“Whoever puts the effort and the want-to into it, they go really far,” he said. “Instead of teaching them the whole enchilada of how to do it, we give them bits and pieces and break it up and they can produce quickly. And from there they start building their skills and learning all the different steps, but they can come in and within a couple of weeks and actually help everyone else out.”
Yoder added: “It’s basically, how fast can they absorb it?”
Fowler said he’s considering taking up beekeeping as a hobby and he likens SMI to a beehive.
“It’s very similar to a beehive; they change jobs and whatever’s best for the hive,” he said.
Cushard said SMI works to make sure each employee finds a good place for their skills.
“Amazon has a machine,” he said. “You either fit in or you don’t fit in. This machine adapts every week, every month to the people that are in here in order to do what we do.”
Morse said SMI employees develop a “keen eye and skill set.”
“It really becomes a career, because these young folks that join our facility can learn so much off some of the more seasoned veterans,” said Morse. “But even the seasoned veterans with what we’re doing in composite manufacturing, because we’re taking what was typically more of a prototype driven process, lower volume, but we’re making it more scale-able to a manufacturing-type volume. So the skill trades they can learn is pretty significant. And once those learn some of those skills they can pretty much apply to lots of different verticals. So I’d like to think it’s more than a job, it’s an opportunity for those guys to hone their craft and develop a career that they can really apply to lots of different verticals.”
NEW TECHNOLOGIES
Cushard, who has an extensive manufacturing background, completed an artificial intelligence, machine-learning program at MIT shortly before joining SMI, with the aim of applying artificial intelligence to manufacturing to improve efficiencies and output.
He is also familiar with what robots can bring to a manufacturing plant, and he said SMI will soon be home to robots, too, without a reduction in workforce. This will help boost output. While he oversaw 14 North American auto facilities, Cushard had a “telepresence robot” to monitor actions at different locales.
“I could actually go around to the machinery and interact with the operators, the engineers, the maintenance guys as well as collect all the data, I connected from raw material through finished product,” he said.
Cushard said he worked to fine-tune the production processes with camera observations.
“I started developing machine-learning algorithms in order to predict what the machine should be set at and then predict what the operator should look at after the material and the machine produced a part with these parameters,” he said. “Don’t look over this whole part, just look over this spot. That’s where you’re likely to have a problem. And productivity increases; quality increases.”
Cushard said the company is also implementing advanced analytics to precisely track every aspect of every produced part.
He said SMI, which has hosted the Madison County Cattleman’s Association at the plant, is interested in sharing its new-tech production methods with the Madison County agricultural community.
“We’ve been focused on sharing what we know and how it can apply to or help agro industry at the same time, such as the use of artificial intelligence for livestock management,” said Cushard. “And using cameras to detect abnormalities in livestock behavior before they develop clinical symptoms. Healthier livestock, higher yield from livestock, all around better healthier agribusiness in the same spot.”
IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY
While SMI is focused on its manufacturing, county leaders have been focused on SMI and what it means to the community.
University of Georgia economics professor Jeffrey Dorfman recently spoke at a Madison County Chamber of Commerce “State-of-Education” event and said the county will be best served by courting “light industry.” He said “SMI looks exactly like what you want to attract.”
Madison County Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Strickland says SMI has been a big plus for the county.
“SMI Composites has masterfully woven itself into the fabric of our community,” said Strickland. “They have fully leveraged their Chamber membership to strategically brand themselves locally through MADICO MADE and to intentionally engage in workforce development partnerships with the school system so that they may grow talent organically. We are looking forward to many years of success for SMI Composites as they expand their footprint in Madison County.”
According to Madison County Tax Commissioner Lamar Dalton, SMI’s tax liability for 2022 is $9,507 for personal property and $6,635 for real property for a total of $16,142.
Madison County is contracting to have businesses audited to make sure taxes are in line with actual inventory. And the revenue generated for Madison County is expected to increase. Dalton noted that this year’s tax bill was based off values on Jan. 1.
“All of the new construction, added equipment, and other additions will present for 2023,” said Dalton. “In addition, the personal property audit funded by the Board of Commissioners, will in all probability increase the tax value of the existing personal property accounts.”
MORE GROWTH AHEAD?
While the growth has been rapid for SMI, Morse said he believes there’s much more on the horizon.
“I see a rich future for a composites vertical like SMI,” he said. “We’re certainly wanting to continue to grow and really support the ecosystem around Comer and the Athens area and give people a real opportunity, a real career and start to push the envelope with some of the technologies we’ll bring into the facility as we get our hands around some of these processes. We’ve done our time and earned our stripes, and I think people are starting to see what value we can bring to the table.”
