SMI Composites, LLC, of Comer is one of five companies in the state honored by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) with a 2021 GEAR Award.
The company specializes in autoclave-cured components for Cadillac, Chevrolet Corvette and Camaro brands. The GDEcD noted that in five years, the company has grown its 5,000-square-foot facility to 55,000 square feet.
SMI received “Supplier of the Year” for companies employing 199 or fewer people.
“Georgia’s existing automotive companies continue to push the mobility industry forward,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Our transportation suppliers and manufacturers create high-paying manufacturing jobs; they invest in research and development and public-private partnerships; and they give back to their Georgia communities. Congratulations to all of our winners – it is always a pleasure to recognize the leadership of our automotive and mobility industries right here in Georgia.”
Learn more about SMI at https://smicomposites.com/
