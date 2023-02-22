There is actually a time machine in this world — the human imagination. And Madison County author Teri Drake-Floyd likes to take her own rides into the past, creating fictional tales tied to real places and times.
Her new book, “So Long, Bobby,” published by Sword & Silk Publishing and released Feb. 14, is a work of historical fiction that presents the narratives of three women — Bobbi, Ella and Kasey — from 1968, 1995 and 2018. The stories take place in Athens, Seattle and Colbert.
“It just goes back and forth with their points of view, as their timeline is progressing,” said Drake-Floyd, who uses the pen name, Lillah Lawson. “It’s kind of a novel about generational trauma and how no matter what time period you’re in, we’re all more alike than we are different.”
She said Bobbi is living in 1968, “dealing with the fallout of the Vietnam War, the poor people’s march on Washington, a lot of Civil Rights issues.”
“And her daughter, Ella, is living in Seattle in the mid 90s, she’s kind of dealing with the grunge scene and flirting with heroin and Kasey is in present day is living in poverty and trying to find a way forward as things are crashing down around her due to personal circumstances,” said Drake-Floyd.
The author ties her fictional characters to real people and events.
“Bobby Kennedy is mentioned multiple times,” she said. “John Lewis makes an appearance. I talk about other people like Lester Maddox and people who were prominent in the 60s. And Lemuel Penn, I talk extensively about him as well. I like to pull from real events and put as much realism in there as I can.”
Drake-Floyd said she is drawn to the past and enjoys genealogical work.
“I’m obsessed with stories and with history, and I’m a history student as well,” she said. “It’s just my calling. It’s what I’m most passionate about. And I joke with family members, because I think I’m more comfortable with the dead than the living, because I’m always wanting to go back into the past and find out what they were up to. I can’t go back, but I can write a story in which I’m exploring what they might have been doing.”
Drake-Floyd said she enjoys visiting graveyards and contemplating the lives of those who’ve passed on. She said she and her grandfather, Clark Drake, who passed away in 2022, worked to restore graves in the Kidd family cemetery in 2021.
“That was wonderful to have that time with him and work on that project together,” she said. “And now he’s buried there. And so it’s kind of like everything sort of came full circle. I love Colbert. I love the train which features strongly in the book, too.”
Drake-Floyd knew from an early age that she wanted to be a writer. She said her granddad, an avid reader, and grandmother, Julia Ann Drake, who wrote poetry, encouraged her to write, along with her parents, Teresa Lawson Drake and John Drake.
“They all encouraged me and I knew wanted to be a writer,” she said. “I always tell people it was when I was 8, because I remember winning a competition at Benton Elementary when I was 8, but I recently found papers where I was writing poetry younger than that. So I guess I’ve always been this way.”
Drake-Floyd knows that every November will be crunch time when it comes to getting words on the page. She said she has participated in “National Novel Writing Month,” or “NaNoWriMo,” every November for a decade.
“The premise is you write every day, 1,600 words a day and by the end of the month you have a 50,000 word first draft,” she said. “I’ll be very disciplined that month and write every day regardless of what’s going on, even if it’s terrible. And that has allowed me to do it faster. I just always know I’m going to write a book in November. So I try to have all the planning done by then, and I’ll do revisions later as I have the time, but that’s generally how I’ve done it for a decade.”
Drake-Floyd, whose debut novel, Monarchs Under the Sassafras Tree, was published by Regal House in 2019 and was set in Colbert, is, of course, an avid reader. She also serves on the Madison County Library Board. She said Stephen King is her favorite author.
“I read anything and everything,” she said. “I really enjoy historical fiction. I like Diana Gabaldon who writes The Outlander series. I like Anne Rice. I like a lot of the older writers like John Steinbeck, Alice Walker. I love Olive Ann Burns who wrote Cold Sassy Tree. She’s from Commerce.”
The author, who lives in the Sanford area, said she doesn’t know if she would take a pen name if she had it to do again. She said initially it gave her more confidence to put her work out in public, but she might prefer to simply have her own name with her books now. However, she’s already established the pen name.
“Now that I have a few books behind me, I kind of wish I had never done the pen name,” she said. “It’s too late, because I’ve established myself under the pen name. But when I was younger in my 20s, I do feel it kind of gave me a little something to hide behind, because I wasn’t really comfortable putting my face and my name out there until I was sure I was an OK writer, and I think that’s why I chose it.”
Drake-Floyd said she never writes a straight-up caricature of people she knows. But there are elements of people in her real life in her fictional characters.
“I don’t want people to recognize themselves, but I definitely am influenced by family members, friends, people I know,” she said. “I name a lot of my characters after my own ancestors, because I’m a genealogist also. And I feel like that’s a way I can honor them, so I also give my characters like my great grandmother’s name or something like that. I definitely draw from life. I’m a big-time people watcher. If there’s an interesting character in my life, they’re bound to end up in a book.”
The Madison County author said she’s always contemplating stories. She said she’s thinking about writing about an actual man, a distant relative, who was falsely accused of murder and spent time on death row.
“I’m starting to research that a little, and there’s not very much information out there,” she said. “But a friend of mine suggested I should write about that, so I’m letting that marinate. I’m thinking about it. That’s one that might have to be non fiction which is something I’m not as well-versed in. I would want to handle that very carefully, not only because it’s a real person but also because he’s a family member.”
Drake-Floyd will give a reading at the Madison County Library (hosted by the MAD(ison) Writer's Club) at 3 p.m., March 26. Her books are available to check out at the library.
For more about Drake-Floyd, “Lillah Lawson,” visit lillahlawson.wordpress.com.
