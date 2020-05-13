Social worker and teacher Jennifer Drago works closely with the Asian community members who have settled in the Comer area in recent years. A former member of Jubilee Partners, Drago says Jubilee helped shape her and make her mindful of the ways people are all alike and the ways we can not only recognize, but celebrate our many differences.
Members of the Karen and Karenni tribes, refugees who came to America and ended up at Jubilee Partners, where they were taught English and many of the basic skills they would need to navigate a new country and its culture, ended up establishing their own communities in the Comer area.
There they have made friends and continued to receive support from locals, from Jubilee Partners and from folks like Drago, who helps them navigate things like doctor’s appointments and other services.
Drago said she has been disturbed to hear from some of her Asian friends since the pandemic arrived about incidents in which they have been insulted or felt threatened in public places, simply because they are Asian. She felt so concerned that she posted the following on Facebook recently:
“To my friends who are white, black, and Hispanic, I want to share with you what is happening with my friends who are Asian,” she wrote. “When they are out at places, they are getting glares, dirty looks, and rude comments. A graduating high school senior said to me, ‘I don't know why people are so mean. We are citizens and my parents work hard to give us things. We don't have anything to do with this virus.’ She is afraid to go to stores because someone might be violent with her.”
Drago went on to say she was sharing this realizing that those who don’t have Asian friends are probably unaware that this is happening, but that it is very personal for her.
“I am asking my friends who are white, black, and Hispanic to say something when you hear (or see) this happening,” she wrote. “If you hear or say these comments among your circle of friends, please stop it. If you are in a public place and hear negative comments, please speak up.”
Drago said she wants not only to make the community aware that these kinds of things are happening, she also wants them to help to de-escalate these situations and possibly even educate when possible.
“You do not need to whip out a camera and record the event and you don't need to be loud and demanding,” she said. “A calm, brief remark is sufficient, (such as) ‘I know you are afraid and angry about this virus. I don't like any of this either but I know this woman/man has nothing to do with it.’ If you are not comfortable doing that, please be supportive of the Asian person by offering words of comfort, support, or help.”
Drago says she believes people act this way because they are afraid.
“The virus is invisible and it is human nature to want to blame someone, even if it is illogical,” she said. She said in this case, because the novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in China, some people react negatively to anyone who looks Chinese as a way to deal with their fear, though it is not only counter-productive, but harmful, both to the person they are “taking it out on” but to themselves.
Drago mentioned that most of the episodes she has been told about have happened at places like Walmart, Sam’s Club and at laundromats in the Athens area.
“I think most people in our community would not behave this way toward these folks, as they’ve grown accustomed to them and have been kind to them,” she said.
She said it makes the Karen and Karenni communities feel worry for their safety and wonder if they should leave the store or the laundromat, fearful that the person who confronted them might be calling “friends” to also come and attack them.
“It just shouldn’t be that way,” Drago said.
She mentioned one recent incident in a laundromat where a mother and daughter were doing their laundry when they were approached by another woman, who said something like, “why did you bring that filthy virus here?”
Drago said that the woman’s companion, another female, actually spoke up, telling her to leave them alone and saying “you know that they have nothing to do with that.”
Drago said the Karen daughter told her that she then overheard the women speaking quietly between themselves, with the woman who spoke cruelly to them telling her companion that her father was “very sick.”
“I think that had a lot to do with why the woman felt she needed to attack,” Drago said. “Fear does that. It is often irrational. Whether or not her father was sick with the virus, or at risk because of his illness, she was probably afraid for him and she acted out.”
Drago added that she thinks this is happening a lot more than society is aware.
“My friends, and others like them, are unlikely to call a hotline or to report the incident to any authority, so lots of people just don’t know how common it is,” she said.
Drago said she feels the more folks who are aware that this is happening, the better it is for society and the safer it will be for the Asian community here in America.
“We may all be in this storm together but we are in different boats,” Drago said. “If you were Asian, this would be a more stressful experience. Kind words and supportive acts matter. You can make a positive difference. Thank you friends.”
