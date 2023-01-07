Spectrum Southeast has been awarded an $18.4 million grant to expand broadband internet services in Madison County.
The funding for Madison County is one of 29 grants awarded this week by the state to serve rural counties. Madison County’s allotment is the highest dollar figure among those grants, which total $235 million and are from federal pandemic relief funds.
“Georgia is again leading the nation in identifying where the digital divide is the deepest and acting on that knowledge to improve service,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “These projects announced today will go a long way to helping Georgians in some of the most unserved and underserved parts of the state become better connected.”
Madison County Commission Chairman Todd Higdon said the county government has been aggressive in seeking grant money to serve county residents needing better internet services. He said the county was one of the first to submit paperwork to be “Broadband Ready” for grant eligibility.
“$18.4 million is huge,” said Higdon. “We put broadband at the forefront of our efforts for Madison County and we’ve done everything that was requested and then above and beyond with phone calls and inquiries to make sure that Madison County stayed fresh on the grant funding folks’ mind along with Spectrum, Truvista and Kinetic.”
Higdon said the quality of the local school system may have factored into the high funding total.
“It doesn’t hurt anything by having the number 10 public school system in the state,” he said. “By stressing that, it gives us a leg up. Had it not been for our school system being what it was, I don’t know if we would have been looked at as strongly as we were. I don’t know that we would have gotten $18.4 million.”
