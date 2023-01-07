Broadband

Spectrum Southeast has been awarded an $18.4 million grant to expand broadband internet services in Madison County.

The funding for Madison County is one of 29 grants awarded this week by the state to serve rural counties. Madison County’s allotment is the highest dollar figure among those grants, which total $235 million and are from federal pandemic relief funds.

Locations

