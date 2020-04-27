A staff member at Comer’s nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19.
Amy Abel, Director of Communications at Comer Health and Rehabilitation said Monday that one member of the staff had tested positive for the virus. She said that no patients have tested positive.
“Comer Health & Rehabilitation continues to focus on the health and safety of our patients and staff,” said Amy Abel, Director of Communications for Community Health Services, Inc., the company that owns Comer’s nursing home.
“At Comer Health & Rehabilitation, we are very aware of the continued spread of COVID-19 across Georgia,” Abel said. “We are continuing protective measures to help ensure the wellness of our patients and our staff, including restricting non-essential visitation, reinforcing CDC guidelines for hand hygiene and environmental cleanliness, reviewing infection control policies and action plans with staff, screening health care workers prior to reporting for duty and not permitting staff with respiratory symptoms to work.”
Abel said the facility is continuing to be in communication with the nursing home’s medical director, as well as local and state health departments for guidance. Abel said officials are very cognizant of the vulnerability of the population they serve as the coronavirus has spread across the nation and state.
The nursing home reports daily to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Community Health (DCH).
Abel said the DCH long-term care report is also available on the Comer nursing home’s website (comerhealth.org/) where it is updated each day.
The Comer nursing home is a 116-bed facility and the only large-scale nursing home in Madison County. Comer currently has 97 residents, according to the DCH report.
