Stanley Thomas has announced his candidacy as a Republican for the District 1 Madison County commission seat.
A lifelong citizen of Madison County, Thomas graduated from Madison County High School, attended Gainesville Junior College and worked for the United States Postal Service in 1973. He retired from the USPS in 2003 with over 30 years of service. Thomas and his father owned and operated the Strike Zone Batting Cages in Danielsville from 1990-2000.
Thomas and his wife, Judy, live in the Sanford community in Hull. They have four children and seven grandchildren, and attend Gordon’s Chapel UMC. The former commissioner was elected to the Madison County BOC to represent District 1 in 2004 and served for 12 years. He has worked for Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty for 20 years.
“During my time on the BOC, I met with officials at the State Capitol to help save Seagraves Mill Lake, keep Watson Mill State Park open, and worked with GA DOT to get a traffic light installed in front of Ingles for safety,” said Thomas. “I worked with our state representatives and Governor Perdue’s office to get four new sheriff's cars and one ambulance at no cost to the county by using a local assistance program provided by the state. I worked with the Secretary of State, Brian Kemp, to get $20,000 worth of flooring, electrical upgrades, and windows in the Sanford Community Center, because it is an election polling location, and renovations were needed. These improvements did not cost the county any money.”
Thomas added that during his 12 years as a commissioner, there were upgrades in the road department and sheriff’s department vehicles.
“I worked to find and negotiate for a new facility for Fine Finish due to the unsafe condition of the building they were in,” he said. “There are three service facilities still housed with the purchase of these three buildings: Fine Finish, the District Attorney’s office, and Board of Elections and Registration. During my time of service, we made major improvements to the Madison County Library, Senior Center, and Madison County Recreation Department. During my years of service, I served six years as vice chairman on the board of commission. I completed training and classes to be a Certified County Commissioner and Advanced County Commissioner. In 2012, I received the Silver Standard of Excellence in Government Award from the University of Georgia Institute of Government and the Association of County Commissioners in Georgia. In 2014, I received the Gold Standard of Excellence in Government Award. There are over 800 county commissioners in Georgia, and there were only three Gold Standards presented. This award is presented in completion of over 160 hours of training and legislative training sessions each year. The subjects covered include finance, government law, economic development, public safety and regional partnerships.”
Thomas said, “These trainings also allowed me to meet and work with other counties to collaborate and find new ideas and solutions.”
“The years of service and experience have prepared me to help meet the challenges we face as a county,” said Thomas. “With budget cuts and new laws on the national and state level, experience and trained leadership is vital. Our county faces many challenges in the future, and I have prepared myself for this. I look forward to the potential opportunity to serve you on our board of commission by being your voice in local government. Your support, prayers and vote are greatly appreciated.”
