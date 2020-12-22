State school leaders decided Monday to weigh end-of-course (EOC) tests at .01 percent of students’ grades for the 2020-21 school year. The tests typically count 20 percent of a student’s final grade.
The vote followed some back and forth by the Georgia Board of Education on how to handle EOC tests. State School Superintendent Richard Woods proposed the .01 weight to reduce students’ stress during a pandemic year, a move supported by Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos wrote education leaders in September, saying that she didn’t plan to waive regular requirements this school year. The Georgia BOE then voted in October to weigh the tests at 10 percent. However, the BOE heard from many who supported the .01 weight for 2020-21. And the board unanimously adopted the .01 weight for this school year.
The Georgia Milestones EOCs are typically taken in high school in four subject areas — Algebra, U.S. history, biology and American literature and composition — and count for 20 percent of a student’s final grade.
(0) comments
