There are now 287 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia and 10 deaths.
The Georgia Department of Public Health released its daily coronavirus status report at noon Thursday.
That’s a 31-percent increase over Wednesday’s total of 197.
There have been 1,831 tests conducted in Georgia, including 1,323 tests conducted by commercial labs, with 174 reading positive. The Department of Health has conducted 508 tests, with 113 positive readings.
Within MainStreet Newspapers’ four-county coverage area — Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties — there has been one confirmed case in Barrow County.
Meanwhile, there have been eight confirmed cases in Clarke County, 12 in Gwinnett County and five in Hall County. Fulton County has the most cases with 66.
Daily test results are available at noon every day at dph.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.