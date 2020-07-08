The state budget cut for the county school system for the upcoming school year was deep, but not as painful as initially expected.
Madison County schools will receive $36.8 million in state funds for the 2020-21 school year, down from $40.2 million in 2019-2020. That’s a $3.4 million drop in state support for the local school system. County school superintendent Michael Williams said the schools initially expected a $6 million cut in revenues. So the loss of funding wasn’t as steep as feared.
“We were thinking we were going to have to take some furlough days and we were going to have to do some other things,” said Williams. “And we’ve breathed a little bit of a sigh of relief in that. We’re not taking any furlough days. We’re not raising the millage rate.”
The school system also received $897,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds.
While the cut isn’t as severe as feared, the $3.4 million reduction will still be a challenge for the system to absorb. Williams said vacancies are not being filled. He said the system is cutting back on maintenance costs and upgrades. For instance, he said the school board wanted to upgrade the bus shop, which was built in 1956. But that won’t be tackled this year.
However, there will be a new gym floor at Colbert Elementary School, the lone county elementary school still with a carpet gym floor.
“The carpet is worn out and needs replacing,” he said.
Williams also said a gravel parking lot will be added at Hull-Sanford Elementary School.
“There’s just not enough when you have an assembly or parent breakfast or things of that nature,” he said.
Williams said it’s always hard to predict how many kindergartners will be enrolled each year. And he said positions might be added.
“We don’t have a final number yet, because we’re trying to get our kindergarten numbers straight,” he said. “But we’re looking at adding a kindergarten teacher back to Ila and Hull-Sanford.”
The school board will vote to approve the 2020-2021 budget at its July 21 meeting. The board anticipates $13.6 million in local revenues. The overall budget expenses are just shy of $50 million and the proposed budget includes $6 million anticipated in reserves at the end of the fiscal year. But Williams said the system will likely need to use some reserve funds to offset costs this school year.
Williams added that he was pleased to see good sales tax revenues for Madison County in May and June. But he said the long-term fiscal outlook for the school system is hazy, since there are so many unknowns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re still concerned about FY 22 for sure, and what the revenues will look like there,” he said.
But the superintendent said it’s good to have a clear figure from the state for the upcoming school year after spending quite some time planning without a solid idea of what cuts would actually come.
“It’s a big relief to have these numbers when it was so much of an unknown,” said Williams. “We’re glad to be on target and not have to take furlough days or raise the millage rate, while also providing what we feel is still a standard of excellence in education for our students.”
