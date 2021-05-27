Madison County’s Chamber of Commerce heard from local farmers Thursday morning during the group’s “State of Agriculture” event at Boutier Winery and from county extension ag agent Carole Knight, who talked about the state of agriculture in the county.
Knight noted that the economic output for Madison County in 2019 — the latest figures available — was $313 million, which accounts for 30 percent of the county economy in the county.
“That’s pretty big for one industry to lay claim to that kind of value in our county,” said Knight.
Madison County ranks eighth in Georgia in farm gate value — or the value of the commodities produced in a county. And one in four Madison County residents is employed in some way in an ag-related job, she said.
Poultry and eggs are top ag commodity in Madison County, with the county ranking third in the state. Madison County ranks sixth in beef cattle production in the state and third in hay production. The county ranks number one in “miscellaneous row and forage crops,” which includes summer and winter annuals, such as alfalfa production.
Thomas Harrell of D&H Manufacturing, Bryon Lee of MorLee Farms, and Terry Chandler of Still Water Farms spoke about the challenges of being a farmer in 2021.
The farmers said having the public understand what they do and the value in it remains a challenge.
“The general population doesn’t understand why that tractor is only going 20 mph down the road and that they need to be patient,” said Chandler. “If there was a way we could help educate folks on the value that agriculture has in the county and that’s it’s worthwhile for us to take a little time and wave to the guy on the tractor with more than one finger and tell him to have a good day.”
He noted that local volunteer fire departments are packed with farmers and local businessmen who focus on improving their community.
Chandler also said farmers need to “constantly evaluate what we’re doing and ask ourselves, ‘is there a better way?’ Can we do better?”
“Agriculture has always been an asset-rich and cash-poor business,” he said, adding that keeping the cash flow up enough to make payments and take care of a family can be a challenge.
He also said land values can be tough now for a person aiming to purchase land and get started farming.
“The biggest challenge for me is getting through the first 15 years; that’s how long my loan is,” said Harrell. “Just cause you see the numbers go up at the grocery store, we don’t see that on our side. I don’t at least.”
Harrell added that it’s important for ag to have a seat at the table as the county grows. And Lee noted the issues he faced with zoning in getting his farm started and how educating the public about farming is key.
Local farmer Dave Ramsey asked the panelists how the ag community can smoothly co-exist with a growing residential makeup in the county.
Chandler said he feels the county comprehensive plan should set out a good plan on establishing what land is appropriate for what use. That plan is scheduled to be updated this year.
He noted that the housing crash in 2008 put a halt to the conflict between residential growth and agriculture. But he said it’s back.
“It behooves us to create a separation (between farm and residential land), and I think a comprehensive plan is a tool there,” he said. “I think we need to define areas of the county that we’re going to allow more dense residential development and define areas of the county where it’s going to be understood that this is ag production.”
