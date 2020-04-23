The “Zoom” era is in full swing in Madison County and beyond. And last week’s “State-of-the-County” address presented by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce was not an in-person affair, but a presentation on the common video-sharing application.
“We have a new world going forward,” said Rope Roberts, the first featured speaker of the event. “Zoom meetings aren’t going away. I’m already hearing that from consultants who are utilizing it…. We’re all doing everything online and that’s the way we have to do it. I see this not going away, we’re going to further do this moving forward.”
Roberts, an economic development manager with Georgia Power Company for 25 years, gave a big-picture outlook of Madison County and Northeast Georgia employment. According to Roberts’ pre-COVID-19 numbers, 1,851 people are employed in Madison County live outside of the county. Another 1,449 people are both employed in Madison County and live in the county and 9,644 people live in Madison County but work outside of the county.
There are 3,300 people employed in Madison County, with 43.9 percent living in the county. Another 405 (12.3 percent) live in Clarke County. Counties also represented in the Madison County workforce include: Oglethorpe, 170; Jackson, 143; Elbert, 115; Oconee, 92; Franklin, 89; Gwinnett, 70; Hart, 58; Barrow, 55; and other locations, 654.
“This shows how each county depends on each other,” said Roberts.
CITY OFFICIALS OFFER OVERVIEW
Local city leaders were asked for input. Colbert Mayor Chris Peck said the town is operating as normal. He said the town’s two city clerks are beginning to alternate days at the office. He added that the town has replaced a lot of 60-to-70-year-old water lines in the past 10 years during his tenure and dealt with three wells that ran out in the past few years.
“From an economic standpoint, things haven’t changed a lot in my tenure as mayor,” he said. “We just don’t have sewage. Most who want to come, won’t come without sewage. We can’t afford to do it on our own. We have to have the county and cities line up. That’s our biggest economic challenge.”
The mayor also said he doesn’t anticipate Colbert having its annual Fourth of July Parade.
“I don’t feel like it’s fair to go to local sponsors and ask for money to help sponsor that,” he said.
Rocky Miller, director of operations for the City of Comer, said “all of our restaurants in town are operating take-out only, and they’re struggling and trying to scrape by and do best they can.” He reported that the city water system is doing well and the city sewer system is in good shape, though he said the city is interested in tying into the county water system as a backup source. He said city leaders are considering a “pandemic closet” so the town can be prepared if something like COVID-19 happens again. Miller also talked about how citizens of Comer have used a community library box as a place where citizens can write down a need and then other citizens try to help them, such as a mom with five kids needing food, who is helped by a stranger who drops off food at their porch.
Hull Mayor Paul Walton reported that the town established zoning last year, held its first town hall meeting, created a city website (hullga.com) created a city flag, decorated Hwy. 72 with Christmas decorations and became known as a certified city of ethics. Walton said the town’s priority for 2020 is replacing the current city hall with a new structure, annexing property into the city, obtaining a city beautification grant and getting Hull included in the “Georgia Railroad Firefly Trail” for cyclists.
SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams spoke of the fall opening of the Early Learning Center in 2019, which centralizes pre-school services in the county. He noted that the county had its highest graduation rate last year at 94.6 percent and that the school system was ranked as one of the top 20 school systems in Georgia by Niche, a data compiler. He pointed out that the system ranked above the state average in last year’s test scores and mentioned numerous athletic and club accomplishments of students.
Williams said the school system is working hard to provide digital learning opportunities while facilities are closed due to COVID-19. He said the schools are putting buses in the community at various times to serve as mobile hot spots and that Jackson EMC is also assisting in that effort. He said the state has promised 300 laptops for the school system, and the schools are looking at ways to get devices into the hands of students who need them.
Williams said that as of the 120th day of school, there were 4,799 Madison County students, including 1,400 at the high school, 1,212 at the middle school, 508 at Hull-Sanford Elementary, 460 at Colbert Elementary, 445 at Danielsville Elementary, 403 at Ila Elementary and 392 at Comer Elementary.
Williams said the class of 2020 is on the mind of the school system staff, adding that a virtual graduation may be held on May 22, with an in-person ceremony held later, but no decisions have been made.
BOC CHAIRMAN
Board of Commission Chairman John Scarborough said the county needed to adjust its millage rate in 2017 to bring revenues in line with actual operating expenses. The county had used reserves to cover shortfalls in years prior, but then the reserves ran out.
“But if we continue to maintain and do things the right way, we shouldn’t have millage increase in near future,” he said.
Scarborough said the county received a financial boost from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), with over $1.6 million received in property taxes for 2019. He said the county can’t do anything to restrict GRP’s burning of railroad ties as a fuel source, adding that this is being addressed by the state legislature. The Georgia House of Representatives approved a bill to prohibit the burning of creosote-treated railroad ties as a fuel source, but that legislation has stalled due to the COVID-19 shutdown, which brought a halt to the legislative session.
Scarborough spoke of the importance of the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) being renewed this past fall. He said “infrastructure is king” and said rural broadband for Internet services is as important as sewer infrastructure for luring business into the county.
The chairman added that COVID-19 has “forced us to be more innovative in providing services” as much has been moved online.
IDA CHAIRMAN
Industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler said GRP has been the primary focus of the IDA for the past two or three years. He said the industrial authority has now dramatically expanded its overall water serves from about seven-to-eight million gallons a month prior to GRP to about 30-to-35 million gallons a month now.
“That doesn’t happen overnight without planning and system improvements,” said Chandler. “We’re trying to bring in new in-county water sources. Most of it (water) now is purchased (out of county), but we need to produce as much as we can in county.”
Chandler said the IDA is interested in working with other organizations, looking at what can be done with municipalities and others to “build a better backbone of infrastructure in the county.”
EXTENSION REPORT
New county extension agent Carole Knight an overview of the county extension office, noting that said there are 1,000 youth grades K-12 involved in 4-H activities. Knight added that the agriculture industry has taken a hit due to COVID-19.
“This pandemic will affect that industry a great deal, and want to support that industry moving forward,” she said. “If there is something we can do to help, please reach out to us.”
CHAMBER SUMMARY
Chamber of Commerce Director Anna Strickland moderated the meeting and said she was thankful to all who participated. Similar meetings may be planned in coming weeks.
“I’m really proud to be living and working in Madison County,” she said. “We have a to look forward to in 2020. I know the pandemic may be overshadowing what we do, but we are all here to work together.”
