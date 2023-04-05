So, what’s the state of Madison County, Georgia?
Well, it’s busy.
That was apparent at the annual Madison County Chamber of Commerce “State-of-the-County” program March 28 in the board of education’s Professional Learning Center.
Representatives from the county government, school system, agriculture community, industrial authority and the cities of Carlton, Colbert, Comer, Danielsville and Ila addressed a room full of people seeking an overview of local happenings.
Here’s a recap:
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
County commission chairman Todd Higdon spoke on a variety of county topics.
He noted that the year-long update to the county comprehensive plan, facilitated by Hall Consulting, is complete and now being reviewed by the state.
“It was the most extensive plan ever done in the county,” he said, adding that 20 meetings were held with the public given many opportunities to weigh in on county planning for the next 20 years.
Higdon thanked citizens for approving a one-cent transportation tax last year and said people who shop out of county need to stay in Madison County.
“Every time you fill up with gas in Madison County, you help pave a road,” he said, noting that the county has 435 miles of paved roads and 125 miles of dirt roads. “Every time you buy a loaf of bread, you help pave a road.”
The chairman said the transportation tax allowed the county to conduct a comprehensive road study so that road projects can be addressed based on priority of need. He said base work has been a focus of the most recent road projects.
“In order to get a good road, you have to get a good base,” he said, adding that paving will follow that work.
Higdon praised the county school system for ranking in the top 10 for back-to-back years according to Niche, an online school-ranking site. He also said the quality of the school system has a lot to do with why Spectrum Southeast was awarded an $18.4 million grant from the state to expand broadband services in Madison County. He said he will meet with Spectrum April 14 to hear more about their plans.
Higdon said commissioner Terry Chandler called for a study committee to determine the best ways to pursue economic development in the county. The Association County Commissioners of Georgia is assisting in the study, which may lead to structural changes in the county government.
The chairman praised the work of volunteer firefighters in Madison County, noting that they go out to fire calls in the middle of the night with nothing asked in return from those they protect, except perhaps the purchase of some chicken mull at a fundraiser.
“That’s a very small token we can give back,” he said.
He said the county commissioners are looking at a potential fire training facility in the county. He also said the county is pushing to expand its infrastructure. The county has applied for a $5.8 million grant from the state, which would address infrastructure, an ag center and a new senior center.
The chairman ended by asking citizens to appreciate the good things around them. He said the relationships between local government entities these days are very good.
“Be proud of your county,” he said. “Look what you have around you. Look at some of the counties around you and the flaws they have. I come to work every day thinking about what good people I work with. There are counties that would beg to be us. We don’t need to take for granted what we have.”
SCHOOL SYSTEM
Michael Williams, who is in his fifth year as Madison County School Superintendent, offered an overview of school services, statistics and facility plans.
He shared current enrollment numbers, which included: Colbert Elementary, 442; Comer Elementary, 396; Danielsville Elementary, 525; Hull Elementary, 509; Ila Elementary, 441; Madison County Middle School, 1191; Madison County High School, 1401; Early Learning Center, 188; and the Broad River College and Career Academy, 724.
He noted that the average annual enrollment dropped during covid, but has been increasing and once again approaching 5,000.
There are 743 school employees (421 certified, 322 classified), with 303 students registered for kindergarten next year, though Williams anticipates about 400 kindergarteners by the first day of school on Aug. 4. Madison County has 217 pre-school students enrolled seeking 154 pre-school spaces in the seven classrooms at the county’s Early Learning Center. He said the system is seeking funding for another Pre-K classroom. Williams said 270 students are expected to graduate May 27 at 9 a.m. from Madison County High School and that no tickets are needed to attend the ceremony in the high school football stadium. He said the system has 60 buses on routes every day, traveling 3,400 miles. The system serves 2,292 free lunches every day and 3,274 paid lunches.
Williams noted that school board reduced its property tax rate for the first time since 2007 this past year. He said he’s been told by the county tax office that the digest should not see a dramatic jump this year like it did last year.
Williams said school safety remains a concern.
“We’re trusted by parents when they drop their kids off at school,” he said. “And the number-one objective is to keep that kid safe every day all day long.”
He said the school system has a safety crisis plan in place and will review that plan with local law enforcement, EMS, Colonial Pipeline, government team members and administrators June 6. He said the system is considering an extra school resource officer the high school.
Williams said he’s enthused to see plans moving forward on a livestock housing facility. That will be followed by the construction of an ag education center, followed by a fine arts facility in coming years on the 20 acres to the north and east of the high school track.
Williams pointed out that state funding for the school system continues to be a smaller share of the budget, with 65 percent of the system’s revenue coming from the state government this year as opposed to 76 percent in recent years.
“The less we receive from state, the more burden there is on the local digest,” he said.
The superintendent said the county’s new transportation sales tax is good for the county school system, because it improves roads for buses. He said the education sales tax generated $260,000 for the system last month. Williams said the education sales tax money will help fund the ag center, with potential grant funding also going to the effort.
The superintendent noted that the board of education is planning to add four classrooms, more office space and a cafeteria expansion at Comer Elementary School.
He said Ila Elementary School is the oldest school in the county and that the board is looking at constructing a new school, but he said there’s currently some “wiggle room” in terms of space. He noted that the BOE has had difficulty finding land for a new Ila school and added that the school can’t expand at its current locale due to the sewer drainage lines that extend into the fields next to the facility.
Williams encouraged those in attendance to attend the Madison County Special Olympics April 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the high school track.
INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY
Industrial authority chairman Ben Morris said the Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) project to connect the standalone Mize Road water system in the western portion of the county to the county’s main water system is nearing completion and should be done in the next month. He added that this connection will allow a two-way water flow between Madison County and Commerce. He also noted the water system upgrades at Madico Park this past year, which happened thanks to a collaboration with SMI, which expanded its facilities at the park.
Morris said the IDA is focused in 2023 on connecting the standalone water system at Columbia Feed Mill with a line to the county’s main system. He said this will improve fire protection for the feed mill, while also giving the business water redundancy. The IDA will in turn receive a new water source, and the county can also tie into the Comer water system so that both systems can benefit.
Morris noted that the BOC and IDA have approved a water/sewer feasibility study, which will provide the county with an overall assessment and strategy to tackle infrastructure needs.
Morris also fielded a question from the high school leadership team about what is being done to bring in businesses that can provide good-paying jobs for Madison County graduates. He said the county is working to put infrastructure in place for more business development.
“We want to be in places where we foresee commercial growth taking place,” he said, adding that the IDA is also looking at land it owns and what can be done to develop it.
He also said the water/sewer feasibility study will be a key tool in determining what comes next in terms of laying the groundwork for county economic development.
Morris said he’s excited to see leaders in the county who “are forward focused and big picture thinking but flexible enough for short-term adjustments to keep on track.”
AGRICULTURE
Madison County High School ag teacher Cindy Jones talked about the state of agriculture in Madison County.
“When you talk about Madison County and talk about the economy, you have to talk about agriculture, because we are the number one driver of the economy in Madison County,” she said.
Jones praised the work of the Chamber in recent years under President/CEO Anna Strickland, pointing out the power of the MADICO-MADE branding campaign that puts attention on products made in the county.
“If you’re a consumer, you want to know that farmer who raised your food, where it came from, how it was raised, and having this brand on products in Madison County has answered that for consumers,” she said, adding that students who come through the school system are also considered “MADICO-MADE.”
Jones also said the “Move Around Madico” campaign is effective in promoting agritourism in the county, highlighting what farms and sites can be visited. She said Madison County is also working with Jackson and Banks counties on a “Georgia-Grown Trail” on Hwy. 98 to bring in tourists.
She said the county has a number of collaborative efforts through the Chamber related to agriculture and she praised the ag promotion committee that is doing a number of things to raise ag awareness.
Jones spoke of the plans for a livestock housing facility on the Madison County High School campus.
“We’re going to be teaching employability and life skills and see students gain confidence and maybe find a career path,” she said.
Jones praised the recent state championships of FFA and 4-H ag team members, as well as their prolific prizes in showmanship, which is based on how the exhibitor prepares and conducts himself or herself.
She also praised local representative Rob Leverett for trying to get legislation passed on the spreading of soil amendments. She noted the distinction between chicken litter, which has long been used as a fertilizer, and the industrial waste that is being spread by on land as “soil amendment” though it’s not serving any clear agricultural purpose. That bill failed to be passed, but Jones said it helped bring a spotlight to the issue.
CARLTON
Carlton Mayor Pro Tem Amanda Willis offered an overview of recent city news. She said the town had its first water rate increase in a dozen years.
“So we’re now sustainable,” she added.
Willis said the town has conducted studies with the Georgia Rural Water Association to improve its services. She said there have been multiple road improvement projects handled in the past year, as well as a conditional use permit for a build-to-rent community with 11 cottage homes. She said the town has no debt, has improved pay for the town clerk and water operator, is installing sirens in town to provide more emergency warning for weather emergencies and is reviewing a proposed annexation. Willis was accompanied by her daughter and encouraged local leaders to bring their kids to meetings to help them be aware of local governments and how they work, which she said is “important for the sustainability and longevity of our cities.”
COLBERT
Colbert council member Chris Peck, who formerly served as mayor of the town, said the city is using American Rescue Plan (ARP) money to handle stormwater runoff improvements in the town. He said water line upgrades are also being made around the city. Peck said the city is starting a library in city hall, adding that a local resident is helping fund it. He said the Colbert Red Canna Park committee is working to get funds to revitalize the old city park. He noted that the new Colbert fire station construction is under way and will probably be completed in about six months, with old fire hall being used for city maintenance needs. He also praised the businesses in town.
COMER
Comer Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough said the progress in Comer has been encouraging and he noted the addition of several local businesses. He said the town is in the middle of a $635,000 sewer project with federal ARP funds, and the town expects this to be done in the fall. Yarbrough said the town added 28 single-family residences in the past year. He said Comer is one of only five cities to receive a Rural Downtown Development Grant, which will “help bring development downtown by providing tax incentives for investments spent on buildings and salaries for new employees within five years.” Yarbrough thanked the Honey Pond Club for their efforts in beautifying the city. He also thanked county commission chairman Higdon and the board of commissioners for constructing a new EMS station at Hwy. 98 and the Hwy. 72 bypass.
DANIELSVILLE
Danielsville Police Chief Cleve Williams offered an update on happenings around the county seat. He noted that the town brought the Hillwood well online last year, boosting the city’s water capacity, which will help it accommodate growth, which he said is evident “if you’ve been down Scout Hut Road.” Williams said Danielsville has hosted public safety days and firearms safety classes for kids. He noted that there will be a firearms training class for women April 29. He said the city’s Christmas festival had 80-to-90 vendors last year and he hopes to see it double this year, with help from the Chamber of Commerce. Williams said he will attend grant writing classes this year and added that the town is looking into a downtown development authority, with the aim of expanding services to businesses and residents.
ILA
Ila Mayor Mike Coile said the town has worked on street and water improvements in the past year. He noted that Ila plans to replace its sand filter system at well “number one” as well as replacing fencing around the well house. Coile praised local businesses and pointed out that the four-way stop in town is looking good thanks to business owners.
“They’ve worked hard on getting those buildings painted up,” he said.
HULL
The City of Hull was not represented at the event. The town currently has no mayor and no quorum at the council table, so it can’t conduct any business. Northern Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Jeffery Malcom recently called for a municipal election June 20 to fill empty posts in the town. Qualifying for those elections will be April 10-12.
