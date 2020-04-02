The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has announced an online “State of the County” event set for 9 a.m., Thursday, April 16.
Here is a press release from Chamber director Anna Strickland:
We hope that you are making plans to "attend" the 2020 State of the County on Thursday, April 16th at 9:00 am. While we have allotted three hours for the event, it is likely that we will end well before noon.
Due to the recent developments with COVID-19, we will be facilitating this event in an online/conference call format. Please see the details below and don't hesitate to let us know if you have any questions.
Format Update:
• In order to proceed through each report efficiently, this call will not be in a Q&A format. Please send your questions in advance to astrickland@madisoncountyga.org by Wednesday (4/8) at noon. We will compile the questions and send them to the guest speakers in advance so that they can potentially address your questions in their remarks.
• In order to provide the highest audio quality possible and prevent background noise, please know that all participants’ mics will be muted.
• In the event that your schedule will not allow you to make the call, it will be recorded and posted for you to review at a more convenient time.
How to Participate:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 772 945 9870
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,7729459870# US (Chicago)
+16465588656,,7729459870# US (New York)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
Meeting ID: 772 945 9870
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aeo9L2HNxZ
Other Details:
We are extremely appreciative of Rope Roberts and the following local entities that have agreed to offer updates thus far. Please keep in mind that this list is subject to change-
• The City of Colbert
• The City of Comer
• The City of Danielsville
• The City of Hull
• The Madison County Board of Education
• The Madison County Board of Commissioners
• The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority
• The Madison County Sheriff’s Office
• The UGA Madison County Extension Office
Thank you for your participation in this important event!
Sincerely,
Anna Strickland
Madison County Chamber of Commerce
