Emergency leaders in Georgia counties want to give dispatchers a list of addresses of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients so 911 departments can provide medical and law enforcement personnel a heads up on what they’re facing.
The Georgia Department of Public Health responded that this isn’t going to happen.
A March 27 letter from DPH commissioner Kathleen Toomey and David Newton, Director of the Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma, addressed all Georgia EMS agencies, 911 public safety centers, all acute care hospitals and all district health directors, epidemiologists and staff.
The letter states that providing a list of addresses to emergency responders would be allowed under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), but “there are several concerns with this approach.”
“There is not wide-scale testing in all areas of the state, but there is community-based transmission,” wrote Toomey and Newton. “This means that if an address that a first responder agency is being dispatched to does not show up on the COVID-19 list, that is not good evidence that any person at that address does not actually have the disease. This would create a false sense of security for first responders.”
The state officials also said responders should consider everyone as possibly infected.
“First responders should be aware that COVID-19 in in our communities and should assume that all individuals are positive for COVID-19 until proven otherwise,” wrote Toomey and Newton.
DPH recommended that dispatchers ask all callers screening questions such as their temperature, whether they have a cough or difficulty breathing, while also informing them that they are required to disclose if they have COVID-19. Dispatchers may then provide the name, address and screening results of the persons who emergency responders will encounter so they can use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) on those calls.
Madison County Emergency Management Director Director Bobby Smith said Monday that county Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which he oversees, is seeing an uptick in patients with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, though the Georgia Department of Health’s website still listed the number of positive COVID-19 patients in Madison County as three of Monday. Smith said this mismatch between suspected COVID-19 cases and the official number may be due to the delay between transport and obtaining test results.
Smith said EMS is using a dedicated ambulance for suspected COVID-19 patients and that paramedics are taking all PPE precautions to ensure minimal exposure to those on the call.
Hospitals and acute care facilities, as well as county health departments and if necessary, district public health staff, are permitted and directed to provide the COVID-19 status, when available, to any emergency responder or transporting EMS agency, but DPH said those agencies should not request this information on every patient, but only on those whose presentation is consistent with COVID-19. The DPH letter stressed that agencies need to understand the burden that requesting the status on every patient would place on hospitals and county health departments.
The letter noted that health care facilities are required to take proactive measures to notify emergency agencies that have recently transported a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. They can also utilize the Regional EMS Director’s office to help notify emergency responders to help notify them of a positive COVID-19 patient.
“The role that our first responders and transporting EMS agencies play is critical to our efforts in the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the letter stated. “We hope that this guidance helps hospitals, acute care facilities and county health departments maintain an open line of communication with the first responder (emergency) agencies and transporting EMS agencies that care for our communities.”
Smith said it is still not clear how, or if, those exposed to a positive COVID-19 community member are being notified in order to self-quarantine. Smith said that neither he nor the county health department are being provided with that information.
Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough and Sheriff Michael Moore voiced frustration Tuesday that the DPH isn't providing addresses of COVID-19 cases to the county emergency director.
"We just need a location," said Scarborough. "They (medical and law personnel) need to know what they're going into when there's a known presence of COVID-19."
Moore agreed.
"Bobby Smith needs to know where the cases are," he said.
