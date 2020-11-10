Madison County had 42 new COVID-19 cases, one death and five hospitalizations between Nov. 3 and 10, according to daily figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
Since the pandemic began, Madison County has had a total of 868 COVID-19 cases with 12 deaths confirmed and five deemed “probable” by the DPH. As of Nov. 10, there have been 71 hospitalizations, up from 66 on Nov. 3.
The latest Madison County death was a 61-year-old man. Local deaths have ranged from 58 to over 90. Three of the 12 confirmed deaths had no pre-existing conditions.
Madison County’s “case-per-100,000” over the past two weeks is 265. Jackson, Elbert and Franklin counties each have a higher two-week case rate than Madison County, while Clarke, Oglethorpe and Banks have a lower rate, according to the Nov. 10 “COVID-by-County” map on the DPH website.
Madison County schools reported one student and four staff members positive for COVID-19, with 40 students and 11 staff members under quarantine on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The school system updates COVID-19 figures every Wednesday at madison.k12.ga.us.
See the DPH report at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
