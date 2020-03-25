Madison County has its second confirmed case of coronavirus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health listed two cases for Madison County in its 7 p.m. COVID-19 updated.
There is no information identifying coronavirus patients within the report. Danielsville Baptist Church reported this week that its pastor, Robert Burt, was in intensive care in Athens after testing positive for the virus.
Madison County Emergency Management Director Bobby Smith said he can't confirm details yet about the case.
"We have another conference call (with the state) that will hopefully fill us in on the new case," he said.
The Tuesday night report shows 1,387 cases statewide, including 47 deaths and 438 hospitalized with the sickness. Sixty-percent of the cases are aged 18-59. Thirty-six percent are over 60. There have been 6,179 tests conducted in the state.
Locally, there are 21 confirmed cases in Clarke County, six in Oconee County, two in Barrow County and one in Jackson County.
The report is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report?fbclid=IwAR0v36iIfKfL3aWpa2ELAbs9MQwJ8zVKezpl1JI55vX_EcYFVg2VNFM4eyQ
