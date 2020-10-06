The Georgia Board of Education rejected State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ proposal to reduce end-of-course (EOC) grade weights to nearly zero.
The board voted 8-4 last week, with some board members not present, to reject Woods’ recommendation that the EOC 20-percent course grade weight be lowered to .01 percent for the 2020-2021 school year. The state school board has proposed a 10-percent course weight for the 2020-21 school year.
"While I respect each member of the State Board of Education, I strongly disagree with the majority's decision in this matter,” said Woods. “Similar to the federal directive to administer standardized tests in the middle of a pandemic, insisting on high-stakes consequences for those tests is unreasonable and insensitive to the realities of the classroom.”
Woods said that he’s confident that students whose GPAs and scholarships are riding on this decision “would agree that a 10-percent weight is still high-stakes.”
“I encourage all Georgians, whether they agree or disagree with my view, to provide their feedback through the public-comment process and let their voice be heard,” he said.
Woods requested a waiver from the federal testing requirements for the 2020-21 school year, but U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos wrote a letter to state school leaders saying not to expect any waivers.
