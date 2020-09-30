Georgia School Superintendent Robert Woods took action last week to remove pressure from student testing in the state this school year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Sept. 3 that it would not consider testing waivers for the 2020-21 school year. Woods responded that Georgia would follow federal law, but that he would take action to remove the high-stakes pressure of the test.
Last week, Woods announced a list of immediate actions and recommendations to reduce the pressure of testing in Georgia classrooms for the 2020-21 school year, including addressing the requirement that Georgia Milestones End of Course (EOC) scores constitute 20 percent of a student’s grade in an EOC course.
“I remain disappointed and disheartened by the federal directive to administer high-stakes tests in a pandemic,” Superintendent Woods said. “Georgia will abide by federal law, but we are not going to layer additional stress and burden onto our students and teachers during this time. In this environment, these tests are not valid or reliable measures of academic progress or achievement, and we are taking all possible steps at the state level to reduce their high-stakes impact.”
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams said he agreed with Woods’ actions.
“I appreciate Superintendent Woods' stance on this matter,” said Williams. “He is definitely putting kids first not testing!”
A Georgia Department of Education press release listed the following actions taken to address the impact of the Georgia Milestones assessment in the 2020-21 school year:
•Recommending lowering the 20-percent EOC course grade weight. At the October 1 State Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Woods will recommend that the current EOC 20 percent course grade weight be lowered to 0.01 percent (essentially zero – the weight cannot be zero due to state law) for the 2020-21 school year.
•Waiving promotion/retention consequences tied to Georgia Milestones. Effective immediately, it is the official directive of the Georgia Department of Education that school districts with flexibility contracts (Charter System or Strategic Waiver School System) use input from teachers and parents, placement committees, class performance, and formative tools to determine the need to promote or retain their students at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Student promotion/retention decisions should not be based on 2020-21 performance on the Georgia Milestones tests.
•Providing flexible options for administering the 2020 winter End-of-Course assessments. Districts are given the flexibility to assess students during the winter mid-month or spring administration windows, as needed, to ensure a more appropriate amount of instructional time is available prior to the administration of the EOC. Districts can also request extending their local testing window later in the school day to include afternoon and evening testing sessions and/or utilize a compressed testing schedule due to the updated Georgia Milestones test design, which includes a significant decrease in student testing time.
Georgia was the first state in the nation to announce its intent to apply for a waiver of standardized testing requirements in 2020-21. While the U.S. Department of Education denied this request, the state DOE remains committed, if another opportunity becomes available, to aggressively pursuing testing waivers again.
“The pursuit of common-sense assessment waivers during the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a broader effort in Georgia to pull back excessive high-stakes testing and accountability requirements that place an undue burden on the classroom and make it more difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn,” DOE officials said. “Previous efforts include getting Georgia standardized testing requirements in line with the federal minimum through Senate Bill 367; the elimination of double-testing for AP, IB and dual enrollment students; and the pursuit of the maximum flexibility allowable under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.”
To ensure districts have the tools to gauge student learning and potential learning loss as a result of the pandemic, the state DOE is providing access to “BEACON,” a formative assessment tool, at no cost to every Georgia school district. Formative assessments are diagnostic and non-high-stakes and are designed to monitor student learning and plan instruction, rather than to report out results for accountability purpose. Use of BEACON is not required but will allow districts to assess student performance and identify gaps as a result of the COVID-19 school closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.