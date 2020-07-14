The Georgia Supreme Court has announced the extension of a statewide judicial emergency through Aug. 11.
The order states that the action is necessary due to the fact that “most in-court proceedings compel the attendance of various individuals rather than allowing them to decide how best to protect their own health.”
“All Georgia courts shall continue to operate under the restrictions set forth in that order as extended, with the following clarifications, modifications, and directions,” stated Chief Justice Harold D. Melton. “Where this order refers to ‘public health guidance,’ courts should consider the most specific current guidance provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), and their local health departments.”
Madison County Clerk of Superior Court Katie Cross said Northern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Jeffery Malcom hasn’t addressed the latest extension, but added that “we are only having ‘in-person’ hearings for ‘essential matters’ following CDC guidelines and screening process.”
“All other hearings that can be heard via video, we are doing in the courtroom to have an ‘open courtroom’ setting so that it is considered a public hearing and anyone can be present, if video capability for one party is not possible,” said Cross. “We are trying our best to continue to hear as much as the JEO (Judicial Executive Order) will allow us in order to keep cases current, and our backlog of ‘non essential’ cases low.”
