Georgia Renewable Power

Is the time to fight nearly over? That’s the message Drago Tesanovich, Co-Chair of Madison County Clean Power Coalition conveyed to the Colbert City Council at its last meeting.

According to Tesanovich, the group has mailed over 100 letters to county and city residents who live near the Georgia Renewable Power Plant (GRP) located just outside Colbert city limits concerning a meeting it will sponsor Sunday, April 23.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.