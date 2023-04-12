Is the time to fight nearly over? That’s the message Drago Tesanovich, Co-Chair of Madison County Clean Power Coalition conveyed to the Colbert City Council at its last meeting.
According to Tesanovich, the group has mailed over 100 letters to county and city residents who live near the Georgia Renewable Power Plant (GRP) located just outside Colbert city limits concerning a meeting it will sponsor Sunday, April 23.
The group has repeatedly wrangled with the plant over environmental and noise complaints since its opening nearly four years ago. That time frame is important in possible litigation related to the ongoing grievances.
Tesanovich said the statute of limitations for lawsuits against the owners or operators of the GRP Plant under Georgia’s nuisance law will expire in May of this year.
The MCCPC Co-Chair explained in the letter to citizens and the city council that the meeting in April will host attorneys from the law firm of McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman, & Monroe (MSP) to explain and discuss options about legal rights related to potential lawsuits. The Coalition’s letter states the law firm is involved in litigation with 24 clients in connection with the GRP Plant in Franklin County.
The informational meeting will be held at the Colbert Municipal Auditorium, 60 First Street, Colbert, Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. Any impacted citizens are invited to attend.
“It’s going to be fabulous!” That’s the claim the organizer of Colbert’s new municipal library room reported to the city council at its last meeting.
Flo Hix explained that she has overseen new plaster in the room designated for the small library, new windows have been ordered, and a new mini-split system will be installed soon.
She is hoping to have an open house for the new library by the summer. However, City Attorney Dale Perry clarified to the council that his research indicated the city must approve a new ordinance before officially opening the library.
State code specifies that the city must pass the ordinance, establish a library board, and create a budget line item before the library may become operational. Perry will draft an ordinance for a council vote at its next meeting.
Meanwhile, Hix hopes to begin planning other activities and features for the library area. She said she hopes to have a smart board, and perhaps a learning garden donated to encourage city residents to use the area for many applications.
Activities she’s hoping to promote are pre-school meeting times for parents, internet access for students and possible tutoring. The room will also house a conference table for the city staff to use.
Any citizens interested in participating with the new library may contact the Colbert City Hall at 706-788-2311 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.