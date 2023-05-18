The sticker shock last week was a bit of déjà vu for many Madison County property owners.
Local property assessments skyrocketed in 2022 due to inflated values in the housing market and, well, the same is true in 2023.
Madison County Chief Appraiser Robin Baker said this year’s county digest (overall property value) is up approximately 18 percent over last year.
But that doesn’t mean tax bills will increase by 18 percent for property owners. Individual property assessments vary, and the assessed value is just one part of the taxing formula.
Last year, both the county commissioners and the county school board significantly reduced their mill rates to offset the increase in values and ease the taxing burden on property owners. Local officials will now have to consider the 2023 value increases as they contemplate mill rates for this year.
Baker will appear before county commissioners Monday at 6 p.m. to offer a Powerpoint presentation on valuations and the taxing process.
“We do have a Powerpoint, and we’re going to do the best we can to explain the process,” he said.
Baker said most property owners he’s talked to understand that values are high across the board right now due to the housing market.
“They’re agreeing that yeah, that probably is what my value is, because I could get that for it,” he said. “But they couldn’t replace it for that. It’s the nature of the market right now.”
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said the meeting will be moved from the regular meeting room to the Superior Courtroom to allow for a bigger crowd than usual.
“We’re urging citizens who want to hear about their taxes to come out,” he said.
