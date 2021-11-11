State regulators are still undecided on whether Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert will be granted a permit to release wastewater into Beaverdam Creek.
GRP seeks a permit from the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to release an average of 273,000 gallons a day from the facility, with a maximum of 3.55 million gallons per day. That water will flow into Beaverdam Creek in the Savannah River Basin. The releases will include pollutants, such as chloroform, copper, cyanide, zinc, phosophorus and oil and grease.
An online public hearing on the application was held March 2, with 25 people asking the EPD to deny the permit.
The Journal requested a status update from the EPD this week on the permit application.
“We have received both of the additional documents we asked the facility for,” EPD spokesperson Kevin Chambers relayed the organization’s response. “Wildlife Resource Division reviewed the robust redhorse analysis provided and did not have any comments on the analysis. We are now working on formalizing our comments/request for additional information regarding the revised antidegradation that was provided on Sept. 29. No permit determination has been made at this time.”
