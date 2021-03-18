How the money will be spent remains to be seen, but an influx of cash is on the way for local governments through the recently passed coronavirus stimulus package.
According to the National Association of Counties (NACo), the Madison County government can anticipate $5,795,042 in stimulus funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The NACo analysis states that the federal funds can be used to respond directly to public health efforts and negative economic impacts related to the pandemic and help deliver premium pay to essential public workers. Local governments are also allowed to make water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements.
Meanwhile, a breakdown from the Georgia Municipal Association shows the projected funds distributed to Madison County’s six towns through the stimulus package: Carlton, $81,917; Colbert, $188,409, Comer, $371,146; Danielsville, $187,148; Hull, $63,328; and Ila, $113,108.
However, cities with populations below the 50,000 threshold will not be able to receive more than 75 percent of their annual general fund operating budget.
“No city with less than 50,000 residents may spend an amount of direct federal aid greater than an amount that is equal to 75 percent of their pre-pandemic budget, regardless of what the estimates indicate,” the GMA stated in an overview of the plan. “This is not accounted for in the estimates because data on small city budgets is not systematically collected by any federal entity, so small cities and towns will need to certify themselves what that cap amounts is for the municipality.”
The U.S. Treasury Department is required to pay the first tranche of money to local governments no later than 60 days after the March 11 enactment of the legislation and pay the second round no earlier than 12 months after the first payment.
The Madison County School System can also expect a significant cash infusion from the stimulus plan. There was no dollar figure available as of press time for the county school system’s projected portion in the stimulus package, but Georgia schools will share $4.25 billion in federal funding.
The funds must be spent before the end of 2024, and local governments are required to make “periodic” reports accounting for their spending of the money. Governments that fail to comply with any of the bill’s provisions will be required to repay the Treasury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.